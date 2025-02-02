Forget Honey, these are my favorite money-saving apps and Chrome extensions

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

With PayPal facing a backlash and a lawsuit over the under-fire Honey Chrome extension, you might be in the market for new money-saving apps or Chrome extensions. Honey may have been one of the most popular tools, but the good news is that there are tons of other great options out there. I’ve been writing about the best deals on the internet for years, so I know a thing or two about scouting out a bargain. These are my favorite money-saving apps and Chrome extensions.

We’re mainly talking about apps and extensions that actually save you money on your purchases rather than budgeting tools. We’ll split them into separate lists for apps and Chrome extensions, but some naturally have both options.

Best money-saving apps and Chrome extensions

Money-saving apps

Fetch

Fetch is a receipt-scanning app that lets you earn points on grocery, retail, and restaurant purchases. These points can be redeemed for gift cards. Unlike some cashback apps that require activating offers or linking store accounts, Fetch rewards users for uploading receipts from nearly any retailer. It’s a flexible and straightforward way to earn rewards on everyday purchases.

You earn points for every scanned receipt, with bonus points available for purchasing specific brands or participating in special promotions. The app also supports e-receipts, automatically pulling digital purchase confirmations from linked email accounts for added convenience. It also has a handy Chrome extension.

Checkout 51

Checkout 51 is a cashback app that allows you to earn money back on grocery and household purchases. You can browse weekly offers, purchase the specified products, and upload a photo of your receipt through the app to receive cashback. Once the account balance reaches $20, you can request a payout via check or PayPal.

Checkout 51 accepts receipts from a wide range of retailers and popular brands, and US users can even use it to earn cashback on gas. The app is available on iOS and Android and accessible via web browsers.

Ibotta

Ibotta is a cashback app that rewards you for purchasing groceries, household items, and online goods. It works with both in-store and online retailers, offering cashback on eligible purchases when you activate offers before shopping.

For in-store purchases, you can link store loyalty accounts or scan receipts to claim cashback. Online shoppers can earn money by starting their purchases with the Ibotta app or browser extension, which tracks transactions automatically. The app also supports cashback on grocery pickup and delivery orders, making it useful for various shopping habits. Once you accumulate at least $20 in cashback, you can withdraw funds via PayPal, bank transfer, or gift cards.

Flipp

Flipp is a shopping app that helps users find weekly ads, digital coupons, and deals from local retailers. Instead of offering cashback, Flipp aggregates store circulars, allowing you to compare prices and plan purchases more effectively.

You can browse flyers from grocery stores, pharmacies, and big-box retailers, searching for specific products to see where they’re on sale. The app also features digital coupons that can be clipped and applied at checkout, as well as a shopping list tool that highlights current deals on listed items. Since Flipp focuses on price comparison rather than cashback rewards, it’s most useful for finding in-store discounts and planning budget-friendly shopping trips.

Money-saving Chrome extensions

Coupert

This browser extension automatically searches for and applies the best available coupon codes during checkout, ensuring that you receive optimal discounts without any manual effort. It also has a cashback element with partnered online retailers, with cashback you earn on your purchases added to your Coupert account. It can later be redeemed as cash or gift cards.

Another Coupert feature is a price comparison tool that lets you compare product prices across different online stores. The extension is compatible with multiple browsers, including Chrome, Edge, Safari, Firefox, Opera, and Brave. It has a 4.7-star rating on the Chrome Web Store.

Rakuten

Rakuten is one of the biggest Honey rivals and might be your best bet if you’re looking for a direct alternative. The cashback and rewards extension, also available as an app, helps you earn money back on online purchases. When shopping at partnered retailers, the extension automatically notifies you of available cashback offers and applies eligible promo codes at checkout. Cashback rates vary by retailer and category, with occasional bonus offers and limited-time promotions for higher earnings.

Once you accumulate at least $5 in cashback, Rakuten pays out via PayPal or check every three months. With thousands of partner stores, including major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy, Rakuten is a popular choice and has a 4.9-star rating.

The Camelizer

If you’re a regular Amazon shopper, you should definitely have The Camelizer in your extensions. I’ve been using this tool many times per week for years while writing about deals for Android Authority, and it’s a real game-changer. While it doesn’t earn you any money, it helps you monitor price changes on Amazon products. It integrates with CamelCamelCamel, a website that tracks historical price data, allowing you to see past price trends and determine the best time to buy.

When viewing an Amazon product page, The Camelizer displays a price history chart showing fluctuations in new, used, and third-party seller prices. You can also set price drop alerts and receive notifications when an item reaches its desired price point. You might see a product that is 20% off and think it’s a good deal, but one tap of The Camelizer might show it’s often at least 20% off and usually much cheaper.

BeFrugal

BeFrugal is a well-reviewed cashback and coupon extension that does just what the name says. When visiting a participating retailer, the extension automatically alerts you to available cashback offers and applies the best promo codes at checkout.

Cashback rates vary by store, and once you accumulate at least $10, you can redeem your earnings via PayPal, direct deposit, check, or gift cards. BeFrugal also offers a cashback guarantee, promising to match higher rates from competing services.

