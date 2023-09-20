The best iPhone 15 screen protectors for all models

Apple might have made some serious headway when it comes to repairability in the iPhone 15 series, but cracked or broken screens are still a major bummer. To protect your new phone’s display, we’ve selected the best iPhone 15 screen protectors you can buy for all sizes and models.

Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT

Spigen is best known for its affordable cases, but the GlasTR EZ FIT is a fantastic iPhone 15 screen protector. It’s a durable tempered glass screen protector with 9H hardness and great touch response. But the real selling point is the EZ FIT auto-alignment system, which is honestly foolproof. The entire installation process takes less than a minute, and there are two screen protectors included in the box if you somehow manage to make a mistake. It’s not the cheapest, but it’s worth the price for the convenience. Grab one for your iPhone 15 model below. If you’re worried about protecting your camera lenses, also check out the Spigen EZ FIT Optik Pro lens protectors.

Caseology Snap Fit

Caseology is a sub-brand of Spigen, so it’s no wonder that its Snap Fit iPhone 15 screen protector is another top performer. In fact, it’s difficult to even distinguish from the screen protector above. It’s another tempered glass two-pack, with a super easy-to-use alignment tray. If you’re not sure which one to get, check the pricing on both and get whichever one is cheaper.

Ailun Glass Screen Protector

If you feel confident in your ability to install a screen protector without an alignment guide, this option from Ailun is a great alternative. It’s yet another tempered glass iPhone 15 screen protector, and it’s more than resistant enough to keep your screen safe in the case of drops. It’s significantly cheaper than the options above, but there’s only one in the box and there’s no alignment guide, so take your time during installation.

Supershieldz Anti Spy Screen Protector

Privacy screen protectors are every bit as resistant as standard screen protectors, with the added benefit of preventing any prying eyes from looking at your phone. Installing one makes it so that you can only view the display from the front, although it will slightly reduce the brightness of your display. If you don’t mind, this Supershieldz tempered glass two-pack is a very affordable option, although there’s no alignment guide included.

amFilm One Touch

Our final pick is from amFilm, which has been making great screen protectors for years. It’s yet another 9H tempered glass screen protector sold in a two-pack with an alignment guide. It also comes with a set of camera lens protectors to protect your phone from drops on both sides. This may hurt compatibility with some iPhone 15 cases, and you’ll want to make sure you get the right model for the best fit.

