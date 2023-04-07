The best Apple iPad Pro cases you can buy

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

If you’re an Apple user in search of the best tablet available, look no further than the latest iPad Pro models. Available in two sizes, these tablets are masterfully crafted. That said, they are susceptible to physical damage just like any other device. To ensure your device remains intact, choosing a suitable case is essential. Let’s explore some of the best iPad Pro cases on the market.

The best cases for the iPad Pro

UAG Metropolis

Military-grade drop protection (MIL-STD-810G 516.6)

Folio design works with auto wake/sleep Built-in Apple Pencil holder

Multi-position stand allows you to adjust viewing angles

Urban Armor Gear is renowned for its rugged, heavy-duty cases. The Metropolis features military-grade impact protection, Apple Pencil storage, compatibility with Apple Pencil pairing and charging, oversized buttons, and easy-to-access port cutouts. While this case will demand more of a premium, the build quality and features are deserving of the price tag. You truly do get what you pay for with this case, making it one of the best iPad Pro cases on the market.

Spigen Tough Armor Pro

Features shock-absorbing layers with Air Cushion Technology

Raised edges around the screen and camera bump Built-in Apple Pencil storage and fully compatible with magnetic charging

Built-in kickstand

Spigen is a renowned brand in the mobile case industry, and they exhibit their expertise in case designing with the Spigen Tough Armor Pro for the iPad Pro. The case is equipped with shock-absorbent features, assuring the safety of your device in case it falls from your hands. Moreover, it has a dedicated space for the Apple Pencil that supports magnetic wireless charging. If you value this feature, then this case is an excellent choice.

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro

Signature Rugged Armor look with matte black TPU and carbon fiber textures

Designed to support Apple Pencil functionality Air Cushion Technology absorbs drop impact

Touch ID works flawlessly

If you’re a fan of the classic Spigen Rugged Armor Pro aesthetic, it’s a fantastic option for safeguarding your iPad Pro. This case line is always easy to recommend due to its reliability. Made of TPU, it has a soft texture that provides shock absorption. In addition, the Air Cushion Technology embedded in high-risk areas such as corners protects your device’s structure if it is accidentally dropped. It also features dedicated storage for the Apple Pencil. The case has a sleek design that doesn’t add bulk while providing good protection, making it one of the best cases for the iPad Pro.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro

Air Cushion Technology implemented for shock-absorption

Supports Apple Pencil magnetic charging

Built-in Apple Pencil storage Cover doubles as a stand

Works with auto wake/sleep

Features Velo vegan faux leather

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro for the iPad Pro offers ample protection with a sturdy folio-style cover and a robust body made from PU, TPU, and PC. Spigen’s Air Cushion Technology disperses impact from drops, further ensuring your device’s safety. All buttons and ports are easily accessible even with the case on.

Spigen Urban Fit

Fabric material makes gripping the case easy and comfortable

Built-in Apple Pencil holder

Mass-appealing design Cover folds into a stand

Magnetic closure facilitates auto wake/sleep

For more than 17 years, Spigen has been one of the most prominent names in the mobile case industry. The Spigen Urban Fit case stands out as one of the finest folio cases for the iPad Pro available on the market. It builds on the success of Apple’s own Smart Folio by providing unique features such as a soft fabric that enhances grip, vegan faux leather, sturdy magnets, and built-in storage for the Apple Pencil. If you’re looking for an all-situations case, this one nails that understated look for the iPad Pro.

Spigen Liquid Air Folio

Cover doubles as a stand

Slim and functional design Raised edges around the camera and screen

Features Velo vegan faux leather

Spigen‘s Liquid Air Folio is a slim and lightweight case that offers a clear view of the back of your iPad Pro while also providing the magnetic folio cover’s auto wake/sleep functionality. When it comes to the Apple Pencil, the case’s precise cutouts allow for full magnetic charging compatibility. This minimalistic case allows the iPad Pro to remain as portable and sleek as ever.

Speck Balance Folio

Microban antimicrobial product protection

4-foot drop protection (durable exterior and interior liner)

Cover doubles as a multi-angle viewing stand Magnetic cover works with auto wake/sleep

Built-in Apple Pencil (2nd gen) holder

For those who appreciate a neat, professional look and prioritize hygiene, the Speck Balance Folio case is one of the best cases for the iPad Pro out there. The case boasts Microban technology that disrupts the proliferation and reproduction of microorganisms, ensuring surfaces stay clean and preventing the spread of germs.

It’s available in various colors and offers four feet of drop protection due to its sturdy build quality. It includes a durable exterior, a protective interior lining, and a secure latch that provides sufficient drop protection for your iPad Pro.

Poetic Revolution

360-degree heavy-duty protection

Hard polycarbonate back and shock-absorbing TPU inside Built-in kickstand

Built-in screen protector

The Poetic Revolution case for the iPad Pro is a heavy-duty case that covers the entire tablet. It has a screen protector frame to guard your display against scratches and scuffs further. It also features port covers, preventing dust and debris from entering your device’s charging port.

Poetic TurtleSkin

Large bezels around the screen and camera

Turtle shell design on the back offers enhanced grip Thick silicone cushions impact from drops

Raised air vents built in to help cool the device

If you’re seeking a robust, silicone-based shield for your iPad Pro, the Poetic TurtleSkin case is undoubtedly one of the best cases available. It’s particularly suitable for children as its silicone composition and curved edges offer added safety against sharp corners. The case boasts a thick material, providing ample cushioning in case of any accidental drops.

Zugu Case

Five feet of drop protection backed by warranty

Free iPad repairs: Zugu Case covers all AppleCare+ repair costs

Eight-angle magnetic stand 10% of all profits go to charity

Built-in Apple Pencil storage

The Zugu Case for the iPad Pro has garnered immense attention and popularity owing to its remarkable two-year “no questions asked” warranty. This testament to the brand’s confidence is well-founded, given the case’s expert construction, comprising a unique blend of microfiber, leather, and polycarbonate materials. The case boasts five feet of drop protection and a magnetic cover that offers eight different angles, securing flawlessly to an array of metal surfaces. The case’s durability and protective capabilities are only enhanced by its seamless compatibility with the Apple Pencil.

Comments