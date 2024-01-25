The ultimate list of the 19 best TV shows you can watch on Disney Plus Hotstar in 2024

Disney Plus Hotstar has long been one of India’s top streaming services. Up until recently, it hosted some of the best English TV shows out there. The streaming service was home to a rich library of HBO shows, but unfortunately, those are no longer available on the platform. Starting March 31, 2023, Disney Plus Hotstar removed all the popular HBO content from the service. So HBO shows like The Last of Us, Succession, Game of Thrones, and others are no longer available on the streaming platform. You’ll have to head to JioCinema for those now.

However, the service is still home to a large library of TV shows backed by Disney and its subsidiaries as well as networks like Showtime. It also hosts big-ticket sporting events such as the Indian Premier League. So in this curated list, we’ve compiled all the best TV shows you can watch on Disney Plus Hotstar right now.

If you haven’t yet subscribed to Disney Plus Hotstar, you can do so by clicking the button below. A yearly subscription to the streaming service costs Rs 1,499.

Best English TV shows on Hotstar:

Editor’s note: We’ll be updating this list of the best international TV shows on Hotstar regularly as new ones are released and old ones are removed.

1. City On A Hill

Showtime

This slow-burn crime drama on Hotstar is a Showtime original based on an idea by Ben Affleck and screenwriter Chuck MacLean. The series follows a joint investigation by an assistant district attorney (Aldis Hodge) and a corrupt FBI agent (Kevin Bacon) in an early 1990’s Boston – a city rife with crime. Together, they chase up on a series of violent armed car robberies, in the meantime exposing the criminal underbelly as well as rampant corruption in the city. You can stream two whole seasons of the show right now.

2. Billions

Billions is a long-running Showtime TV series on Hotstar. As the name suggests, the show is centered around the age-old power struggle between socialism and capitalism. It depicts how the lines between the two opposing concepts are blurred as a US Attorney (Paul Giamatti) goes after a hedge fund billionaire (Damian Lewis). They are two of New York’s most powerful and influential figures, and their lives are deeply intertwined. What happens when the titans clash? Watch Billions to find out.

3. The Mandalorian

Disney

One of the most anticipated Disney Plus series — The Mandalorian — was released with much fanfare in 2019. This Star Wars story created by Jon Favreau doesn’t just appeal to Star Wars fans but also ropes in those who aren’t invested in the popular franchise. Thanks to Disney Plus’ takeover of Hotstar, the TV series is now available to watch in India. It’s a space western that follows the trails of the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy. One of the biggest pulls of the show is Baby Yoda, the 2019 meme sensation and now a Funko Pop toy. If you haven’t seen it yet, you’re missing out on great entertainment. The show has completed two seasons, so go give it a watch.

4. Life & Beth

This hilariously dark but real comedy stars Amy Schumer, who has more than once demonstrated her chops as both actor and comedian. Beth loses her mother, whom she had a love-hate relationship with, and begins to question her own complacency in a life that is not quite ideal. How did her life turn out this way? Beth begins choosing what she loves and appreciating herself (not without hiccups), while breaking away from her old limitations. The best part about this show is that it is not annoyingly positive, and eerily on the nose with how most of us see life and love.

5. Modern Family

Looking for some light-hearted content? Modern Family has got you covered. One of the most-watched English TV series on Hotstar, Modern Family tells the tale of a large and diverse American family that sticks together no matter what comes their way. Their uniquely comic ways will keep you entertained for 11 long seasons. Once you get hooked to this TV show, there’s no looking back. Also, it just finished its 11-year-long run so now would be a perfect time to catch up on all the episodes.

6. How I Met Your Mother

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

This show needs no introduction. With a cult following, How I Met Your Mother is a classic you can revisit whenever you need a pick-me-up. All seasons of the show are available to binge on Disney Plus Hotstar. If you missed watching it for some reason, let us tell you that it’ll probably be the most entertaining thing you can start streaming right now. The series follows the main character, Ted Mosby, and his group of friends in New York City’s Manhattan. Ted, in 2030, recounts to his son, Luke, and daughter, Penny, the events from September 2005 to May 2013 that led him to meet their mother.

7. Boston Legal

ABC

Boston Legal is an American legal drama and comedy-drama television series created by former lawyer and Boston native David E. Kelley. It’s another binge-worthy TV show on Hotstar spanning five long seasons. The series stars James Spader, William Shatner, and Candice Bergen. It is a direct spin-off of the TV series called The Practice, with many characters from the last season of that show moving to Boston Legal.

8. Only Murders in the Building

Hilarious, frightening, and suspenseful, this multiple Emmy award-winning show has to be on the top of your watchlist this weekend. Martin Short and Steve Martin make this show lovable and funny, while Selena Gomez lends an air of nonchalance to their adorable mumblings, this is a feel-good show that will keep you guessing until the very end. The Arconia stands out as a beautiful, but haunted setting, rife with hidden mysteries and fascinating supporting characters.

9. Welcome to Chippendales

Hulu

This rags-to-riches biographical drama on Hotstar tells a story of ambition and greed. It’s the tale of Steve Banerjee, an Indian immigrant seeking the American dream. He builds the largest and first male strip joint, Chippendales, only to burn it down in less than ten years and wind up being an accessory to murder.

10. The Patient

Hulu “THE PATIENT” -- Pictured: Steve Carell as Alan Strauss. CR: Suzanne Tenner/FX

Starring Steve Carell in the lead role, The Patient is a psychological thriller wherein a murderous patient kidnaps his therapist for some exclusive one-on-one therapy. The 10-episode series moves fast and keeps viewers on the edge as the therapist struggles to keep the patient from killing other people, all the while his own life is at stake.

11. WandaVision

Disney

This is one of the quirkiest superhero shows you’ll ever watch. WandaVision, as the name suggests, tells the story of Marvel heroes Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). Each episode in the series pays homage to sitcoms from different eras. The show begins after the events of Avengers: Endgame, wherein a grief-stricken Wanda hijacks a town with her magic and creates a make-believe world of her liking. Can she hold onto her fantasy forever? Watch the series on Disney Plus Hotstar and find out.

12. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Disney

This new TV series comes from Marvel’s Captain America universe. Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie don their respective roles of Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson from the films. Once again, the show starts after the population-wiping events of Avengers: Endgame. A bunch of mercenaries with super-soldier strength are wreaking havoc across different locations in the world, looting resources and killing people. It’s up to Bucky and Sam to put a stop to their shenanigans. Meanwhile, there’s a new Captain America in town with a reputation to uphold and a mark to make.

13. Loki

Marvel Entertainment

Marvel’s god of mischief has his own series on Disney Plus Hotstar. It takes place following the events of Avengers: Endgame. Loki is captured by the mysterious Time Variance Authority (TVA) and deemed a variant who tampered with the sacred timeline of the universe. As his penance, he is tasked with restoring order to the disturbed timeline by helping catch another one of his kind — another variant Loki. Many secrets unfold as Loki traverses different dimensions and worlds, including the reality of the TVA and the identity of its creators.

14. Pam & Tommy

Hulu

This fairly new TV show on Disney Plus Hotstar follows the real-life story of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, specifically their marriage and the time when their personal sex tape was stolen and made public. The key characters are portrayed by Lily James and Sebastian Stan, both of whom look exactly the parts they are playing. The series also features Seth Rogen as the man who used the unauthorized sex tape to his benefit. Other prominent cast members include Taylor Schilling and Nick Offerman.

15. Ms. Marvel

Disney Plus

One of the coolest Marvel shows to hit Disney Plus Hotstar, Ms. Marvel follows the journey of a young Pakistani-origin girl as she discovers the ancient secrets of her family and her superhero roots. The series successfully captures cross-culturism and at the same time, offers an entertaining watch about a superhero coming into her own. It’s also a visual treat and has a great background score.

16. Moon Knight

Disney Plus

Based on the Marvel character of the same name, Moon Knight follows Marc Spector and Steven Grant, two alters of a man with dissociative identity disorder, as they are drawn into a mystery involving Egyptian gods. Oscar Isaac stars as Marc Spector aka Moon Knight and Steven Grant aka Mr. Knight. The six episodes of the show are quick and captivating, making it one of the best standalone MCU series to date.

17. Andor

Disney

One of the best Star Wars titles in a while, Andor is a gritty prequel to Rogue One. The series follows thief-turned-Rebel spy Cassian Andor during the five years leading up to the events of the film. If you like the show, make sure to check out our list of the best titles for Star Wars fans.

18. The Americans

FX

The Americans is a period spy thriller that follows the story of two KGB spies posing as a married couple living in the US with their American-born children. The series explores the conflict between Washington’s FBI office and the KGB, from the perspectives of agents on both sides. It’s some of the best television writing you’ll ever witness, with award-winning performances from Matthew Rhys, Keri Russell, Noah Emmerich), Margo Martindale, and more.

19. The Bear

Hulu

This intense kitchen drama is not just a story about a talented chef trying to save his deceased brother’s sandwich shop, it’s an extremely moving series packed with some beautiful performances. The first season of the series was nominated for Best Comedy Series at the Critics’ Choice Awards and Golden Globe Awards. Jeremy Allen White also won Best Actor in a Comedy Series at the Critics’ Choice Television Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards for the lead role in the series. You have two full seasons of this fantastic show to go through, and it’s definitely one of the best things to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar right now.

So those were our picks of the best TV shows you can watch on Disney Plus Hotstar. For more content on the streaming service, check out the best movies you can watch on Disney Plus Hotstar and the best Hindi TV shows on Hotstar.

Comments