16 best Hindi TV shows to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar

Best Hindi TV series on Hotstar:

Editor’s note: We will keep adding to this list of the best Hindi TV shows on Hotstar as and when new ones are announced.

1. Criminal Justice

Disney

Criminal Justice is a Hindi TV series on Hotstar with an ensemble cast consisting of big Bollywood names like Jackie Shroff, Pankaj Tripathi, and Vikrant Massey. The thriller TV series follows almost the same plot as HBO’s The Night Of. It also shares its story with the first season of a 2008 BBC series named Criminal Justice. So in a sense, this is a Hindi remake of both of those shows. The Hotstar version of the TV series tells the story of Aditya (Vikrant Massey), a cab driver who has a one-night stand with his passenger Sanaya (Madhurima Roy). He spends the night at her place, but when he wakes up, he finds himself in a pool of her blood. Soon the cops pin Sanya’s murder on him, and it’s up to his lawyer Madhav Mishra (Pankaj Tripathi) to get him acquitted of the charges.

2. Special Ops

Disney

This is a Hindi espionage thriller on Hotstar that tells the story of a RAW agent (Kay Kay Menon) who believes that a single terrorist has perpetrated a series of terror attacks. He is under an official inquiry though, for his excessive use of government funds. The series unfolds as Menon describes how he selected and trained a number of special operatives to bring down the anarchist behind some of the biggest terrorist attacks in India and around the world. The eight-part show is a bit stretched, but Menon keeps the mood going and makes this an overall satisfactory watch.

3. Out Of Love

Hotstar

Out of Love is a two-season series on Hotstar based on BBC One’s Doctor Foster. It stars Purab Kohli and Rasika Dugal in the lead roles of husband and wife duo Meera and Akarsh. The two are shown happily married until Meera finds a woman’s hair on Akarsh’s scarf. She starts sleuthing around to figure out if Akarsh is having an affair with someone. When she finds out that he is indeed involved with another woman, she falls into chaos and makes several bad decisions, only to come to a point where she must decide between forgiving, forgetting, or fighting with her better half. The TV series is extremely engaging and will pull you in with its fantastic performances. You have two seasons of the show to go through, so get watching by hitting the button below.

4. Hostages

This is a crime thriller Hindi TV series on Hotstar wherein a doctor’s family is taken hostage by four masked men a night before she’s scheduled to operate on a highly influential and powerful politician. She can either save her patient or her family, but instead, she chooses to take on her tormentors and turn the tables on them. Hostages stars some pretty well-known TV celebs like Tisca Chopra, Ronit Roy, Parvin Dabas, Aashim Gulati, and Mohan Kapoor. The plot of this TV series is not something to write home about, but it’s fast-paced and keeps you at the edge of your seat right up till the end.

5. City of Dreams

Hotstar

This Hindi political drama on Hotstar was created by Nagesh Kukunoor and is one of the best shows to watch on this list. The plot of the TV series is centered around a fictional political dynasty in Mumbai. An assassination attempt is carried out on the patriarch, one of the most influential leaders of this family, following which a power struggle begins between his daughter and son, blurring the lines between what’s moral and immoral. The show has some brilliant performances by lesser-known actors like Priya Bapat and Siddharth Chandekar. Meanwhile, it also casts well-known TV actors like Atul Kulkarni, Sachin Pilgaonkar, and Eijaz Khan in key roles. City of Dreams will remind you of existing political dynasties in India, and we don’t even have to name them — you’ll get it when you watch the show.

6. Aarya

Hotstar

This is the story of a happy, well-to-do family in Rajasthan who are rocked by the unexpected murder of the family patriarch (Chandrachur Singh). It’s now time for the matriarch (Sushmita Sen) to take matters into her own hands and make sure her family survives the drug war it’s been forced into. She can’t trust anyone, not even her closest friends. Will she and her kids make it out alive? The nine-part thriller series is one of Hotstar’s best original productions. Yes, it can get a bit over the top at times, but watch it just for Sushmita Sen’s big acting comeback.

7. PariWar

Arre Studios

Want to lighten the mood? Then you should definitely check out PariWar on Disney Plus Hotstar. The comedy series follows a group of quarrelsome family members who gather in their hometown in hopes of inheriting a lucrative piece of land. Little do they know that the inheritance is but a ruse created by the family patriarch to reunite them and solve their petty differences.

8. Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors

Hotstar

Hotstar’s ultra-popular courtroom drama Criminal Justice returned with a fresh installment in 2020. It’s a completely new story and not season two of the previous show with the same name. The plot of Behind Closed Doors revolves around a young woman named Anuradha Chopra who goes on trial for stabbing her seemingly perfect lawyer husband. Her case seems open-and-shut to many, but years of marital abuse are behind her desperate act of self-preservation. Starring Pankaj Tripathi and Kirti Kulhari in the lead roles, this is a must-watch for fans of the legal genre.

9. Grahan

Disney Plus Hotstar

This fairly new Hindi show on Disney Plus Hotstar travels between two timelines. One is set in 1984, showcasing a forbidden love story in the midst of the infamous anti-Sikh riots. The other is set in 2016, where IPS officer Amrita Singh is tasked with investigating the tragedy. Somewhere along the way, she discovers that her own past is strongly tied to the case and that solving it would mean putting her own father behind bars. The narrative of the show is intriguing but can feel a bit hurried. It also tries to pull on the viewers’ emotions but is not a tear-jerker by any means. All in all, it’s a decent one-time watch.

10. The Great Indian Murder

Hotstar

If you’re looking to pass some time while watching reputed actors at work, you might enjoy The Great Indian Murder on Hotstar. The nine-part show revolves around the murder of a notorious industrialist and son of a powerful politician. He’s shot dead at his own party and there are multiple suspects that the cops must investigate to find the murderer. However, the storyline is not as straightforward as that. All the central characters have backstories that leave you guessing their motives till the end. Meanwhile, the investigators also have their own agenda. We can’t tell you more because then it’ll be treading dangerously close to spoiler territory. What you do need to know is that the show features a pretty talented cast including Richa Chadha, Prateek Gandhi, and Ashutosh Rana.

11. Human

Hotstar

The main character of Human is a super-successful Neurosurgeon played by Shefali Shah. Owner of one of Bhopal’s most prestigious hospitals, she also has a side hustle of conducting illegal drug trials on innocent and needy people. In a race to make the next money-spinning drug, something she personally looks forward to using, saving lives takes a backseat. Apart from Shah, the show also features Kirti Kulhari, Indraneil Sengupta, Aditya Srivastav, and other prominent actors.

12. Home Shanti

Disney Plus Hotstar

If you’re looking for a light-hearted family drama, Home Shanti on Disney Plus Hotstar could be right up your alley. It follows the Joshis, a middle-class family from Dehradun, as they embark upon the journey of building their dream home. The feel-good show is streaming with six half-hour-long episodes that are quick to get through. If you enjoyed Gullak on Sony Liv, you might like the flavors Home Shanti has to offer. It’s not as great and the humor doesn’t always land, but it’s a decent one-time watch for sure. It doesn’t hurt that the series features veteran actors like Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa.

13. Masoom

Hotstar

Masoom is a Hindi show on Hotstar based on an Irish thriller named Blood. It marks Boman Irani’s web series debut as a widower who runs a nursing home in a village. When his youngest daughter returns home after years to pursue justice for her deceased mother, she uncovers secrets that threaten to impair her relationship with her whole family. This six-part series is interesting and quick to get through, even if it’s not the most remarkable one on this list.

14. Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach

Hotstar

The third series under the Criminal Justice banner revolves around a missing teen celebrity. Pankaj Tripathi returns as the charging, man-of-the-people lawyer Madhav Mishra to fight one of the toughest cases of his career. The show is currently a few episodes down on Disney Plus Hotstar, with new ones releasing every week. The premise is set for a thrilling murder mystery. Will the show deliver a great watch once again? We’ll have to wait and see.

15. The Night Manager

Hotstar

Based on the British TV series of the same name, The Night Manager’s Hindi remake features a star-studded cast including Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. The story follows a night manager (Kapur) who lands himself in the company of some very dangerous people while trying to help a hotel guest, an underage girl being exploited by a gangster. While the girl doesn’t survive, the manager takes it upon himself to exact revenge for her death. He gets the perfect opportunity to climb the ladder by infiltrating the criminal organization he’s trying to take down and getting super close with the top boss, aka Anil Kapoor.

16. Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo

Disney Plus Hotstar

This riveting crime drama on Disney Plus Hotstar boasts of powerful performances headlined by Dimple Kapadia who plays the central character of Savitri, a strong matriarch running a Robin Hood drug cartel. The plot of the show revolves around a battle of succession between Savitri’s family members as she looks for a successor to run the highly profitable (and charitable) cocaine business in the rustic fringes of Rajasthan. The series presents multiple twists as turns traversing the murky world of drugs and violence. Watch it for the sheer entertainment value, a romantic portrayal of Rajasthan, and the polished performance of the cast members.

So, those are the best Hindi TV series you can watch on Hotstar right now. The options here are limited, but Hotstar also has a wealth of English TV shows to watch so you can get to them once you’re done going through this list.

