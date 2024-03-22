10 best home design apps and home improvement apps for Android

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

Home improvement and home design are both significant topics. Improvements can be made for only a few bucks and a few minutes of work, hundreds (sometimes thousands) of dollars, and days or weeks of work. It all depends on the size of your project. Home design is very much the same. There are a lot of things that go into both, and your mobile phone can help. Whether you need to install new outlets or are looking for the perfect coffee table, here are the best Android home design and improvement apps.

The best home improvement apps and home design apps for Android

Build.com Price: Free

Build.com is one of the newer home improvement apps. It’s essentially like Amazon but for construction stuff. It has various tools, supplies, and other things for sale. The app is a reasonably basic shopping app. You can track orders, buy stuff, create wishlists, and more. You can also consult project advisers on various things. There are tons of stores that sell this kind of stuff. This is the only one that is online. The app is free. The items on it cost money.

Floor Plan Creator Price: Free / $6.95 per project

Floor Plan Creator is, well, a floor plan creator app. The app lets you create houses, rooms, and hallways with precise measurements. You can easily recreate your living space or create a new one if you want to. Some other app features include cloud syncing, exporting as PDF or image files, support for metric and imperial units, and support for Samsung S Pen and USB mice. With a good floor plan, you can easily plan for furniture, appliances, and other things. The app offer 1 plan for free after that you have to pay $6.95 per project.

Homify Price: Free

Homify is one of the newer home design apps. It is a source of ideas for home improvement projects. The app boasts a library of over 1.5 million photos of various interior and architectural designs. You can save your favorites, see the latest trends in home design, and more. The app can even recommend home decorators, interior designers, or other professionals to do the work for you. You can save stuff for future reference as well. The app is entirely free to download with no in-app purchases.

Houzz Price: Free

Houzz is one of the most popular home design apps. It gained a decent following for its excellent design. Thankfully, it also works well. It boasts a collection of over 11 million photos. You can save your favorite ideas for future recall. The app also includes a sketch feature. It lets you draw and annotate pictures with your ideas. Some other features include five million products, product reviews, and more. Its View In My Room feature is pretty neat. The app works well, is free, and has no in-app purchases. It does have ads, though.

IKEA Store Price: Free

Everybody knows IKEA. They have a bunch of basic stuff for not a lot of money. They have stores everywhere. Their app is kind of an extension of that. You can view their inventory, shop for stuff, and keep a wishlist. It can also store your loyalty card for quick access, find nearby stores, and find things faster in-store. Unfortunately, their app experience isn’t great. We might recommend using the mobile site or visiting a location if you can. The app works for some, but it’s still somewhat buggy. IKEA also has an augmented reality app for fitting furniture in your room. It’s new, but it works okay.

Pinterest Price: Free

Pinterest is one of the wildcard home design apps and home improvement apps. The app essentially contains a ridiculous amount of ideas on various topics. That includes DIY home improvements or home design ideas, architectural stuff, furniture ideas, and more. This is where most of those neat bookshelf photos you see on Facebook come from. It does stuff other than home improvement. However, it’s not difficult to find just the home stuff. The app is entirely free to use as well.

Design Sense AI Price: Free

Design sense AI applications represent a new generation of AI tools for designers, aiding in idea generation, prototyping, and design evaluation using machine learning from extensive design datasets. Benefits include increased productivity through task automation, enhanced design quality, and improved collaboration. Nevertheless, potential drawbacks include biases inherited from training data, high development and maintenance costs, limitations in creativity, and the necessity for human oversight.

YouTube Price: Free / $22.99 per month

YouTube is an excellent resource for DIY home designers and home improvement. You can find a wealth of information through tutorials, how-tos, tips and tricks, and more. Some home improvement stores maintain primary tutorial channels. Some go more in-depth. Simple searches can find videos on building things, repairing stuff, and more. There is even a tutorial on how to make an entire house from nothing. You can use YouTube for free.

Local home improvement professionals Price: Free app / Service costs vary

Some jobs are just too big for one person to do. Thankfully, hiring professionals is pretty straightforward. There are a bunch of apps that can handle the task. Google Maps is an excellent way to find stuff in your area. Angie’s List, HomeAdvisor (linked), and many others find professionals who do various things. Most apps let you check out the people and the prices. These apps are excellent resources for those seeking more significant home improvement projects.

Your local hardware store Price: Free app / Product prices vary

Many local hardware chains have their apps now. Home Depot (linked) and Lowe’s are some of the larger general-purpose stores. Stores like Target, Walmart, and others sell home decor and basic furniture. Even apps like Sears can help with things like AC installations. Some furniture outlets like Wayfair have their apps as well. You may need to search for some of these home improvement apps and home design apps. Virtually every person doing DIY will likely need at least one of these.

