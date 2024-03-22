10 best hacking apps for Android

Android Authority doesn't condone the use of hacking apps for unethical purposes.

Hacking has a lot of positive use cases. You can use it to test the security of your network or see if someone is stealing your WiFi. Hollywood romanticizes hacking when it’s a reasonably mundane activity. In most cases, you’re staring at a screen while a script or software does the heavy lifting. Additionally, the vast majority deal with network security more than anything else.

You can’t crack someone’s Facebook password with an Android app. There are some excellent options for those who want a first-hand experience with the topic. Here are the best hacking apps for Android. Many hacking apps break Google Play Store policies, so most are only available as APK downloads. Learn how to install APKs here.

The best hacking apps for Android

AndroRAT Price: Free

AndroRAT stands for Android Remote Administrative Tools. It’s a client-server app that can manage an Android device remotely. You can see contacts, call logs, SMS, MMS, recent calls, and other private information. It runs as a service in the background at boot, so you don’t have to worry much about it once it’s installed. It’s an excellent way to gather information from an Android phone if you get it installed on a client device. You have to get the app from GitHub; otherwise, it works pretty well.

cSploit Price: Free

cSploit is one of the more powerful hacking apps for Android. It’s a network tool that can do a bunch of stuff. It includes the Metasploit framework out of the box and can do things like man-in-the-middle attacks, forge TCP and UDP packets, etc. It’s primarily useful for checking out security vulnerabilities on networks. The app is quite powerful but also comes with some drawbacks. You need a rooted device to use this app.

DroidSheep Price: Free

DroidSheep is a network sniffer for WiFi networks. You open up the app, and it starts sniffing activity on the network. You can intercept Internet activity, including social media, web browsing, etc. The user interface is a bit basic and difficult to read if you’re not used to this sort of thing. However, it worked in our testing and showed me all the active sessions on my WiFi network.

Hackode Price: Free

Hackode is another networking toolkit with a bunch of neat and scary tools. You can get a lot of basic info like Whois info, port scanning, traceroute, DNS and IP searches, and more. It specializes in penetration testing and other such things. Like most, the user interface is super basic and occasionally difficult to read. However, you get a lot of info from the app, including WiFi passwords and such.

Kali NetHunter Price: Free

Kali NetHunter is a neat app but only available on a few devices. It was initially for the Nexus 5 and 7 devices, but you can use it on more modern machines. The app includes many functions, including wireless injection and AP mode, and it can use HID keyboard attacks. The app runs as an overlay on your device and picks up Internet traffic. It may not work for your device, but Nexus 5 devices are cheap on eBay if you want to try it.

Network Mapper Price: Free

Network Mapper is a rare hacking app on the Google Play Store. This app serves as a frontend for the Nmap scanner. You install the app, and you get the Nmap scanner process. It lets you check out open ports, protocols, hosts, services, and other details about any network you connect. The app scans for you, so it’s a hands-off experience. Hit the button to check out the official wiki where there is also a download link.

NetX Network Tools Pro Price: $2.99

NetX is a network analysis tool that can pull down a bunch of information. Some of the info it can get includes IP address, MAC address, Bonjour Name, NetBIOS name, Domain, mobile network provider, signal strength, subnet mask, gateway, DNS, etc. You get the idea. This one even saves devices previously detected on the network in case they come back again. It won’t let you hack anything, but it can give you the information needed to do penetration testing or other network testing. It’s also reasonably inexpensive.

Sniffer Wicap 2 Pro Price: $14.99

Sniffer Wicap 2 Pro is a network packet catcher and, to be honest, one of the few good modern ones on the Play Store. It has the capacity to sniff both WiFi and LTE networks and the UI is surprisingly clean for the amount of information it pulls down. It has some limitations, but it doesn’t require root access so anyone can use it. There is a free trial available and we highly recommend trying it out to make sure it works with your use case because the pro version is rather expensive.

WiFiKiLL Pro Price: Free

WiFiKiLL Pro lets you control the network your device is on. It does this by shutting down access to the network by blocking packets headed for that device over the web. The app lets you see everybody connected to the network, the data transfer rates for each device, and the names of each device. That’s it. The app only does those two things. The app’s blocking capabilities don’t always work, but at worst, it can double as a monitor to see if anyone’s stealing your Wi-Fi. There are several other apps like this on the Play Store. If you’re wary about that, search for Wi-Fi kill apps there to see its competitors.

zAnti Price: Free

zAnti is a pretty popular network penetration tool. It scans networks and gives security managers a snapshot of potential network vulnerabilities. Of course, that means it can provide it to anyone who needs it and has the app. It scans a network and then pulls down some information about the web, including potential exploits. The app can also check for vulnerabilities like brute force attacks, man-in-the-middle attacks, and DNS attacks. It’s a bit old, so it may not work on newer devices.

If we missed any great hacking apps (and chances are, we did), tell us about them in the comments. You can also click here to check out our latest Android app and game lists.

