10 best grocery list apps for Android

Grocery store lists are a remarkably good use of a smartphone. You carry it on you all the time, including the grocery store. We don’t need a lot of buildup for this one. You carry your phone on you all the time. Including your list of groceries on it makes sense rather than carrying around a second thing. Luckily, there is a boatload of options in this space. Of course, some are better than others. We can help with that, and that’s why you’re here. Here are the best grocery list apps for Android!

The best grocery list apps for Android

AnyList Price: Free / $9.99-$14.99 per year

AnyList is a cross between a note-taking app and a to-do list app. It focuses primarily on lists, hence the name, and lets you create a to-do list for any subject. The main app lets you quickly add and cross off items as you complete them, provides multiple list support, and allows you to create your categories for easier organization. Grocery lists, particularly, are nice since the app categorizes items for you.

You can also share lists with others, who can add and remove stuff as needed. The $9.99 per year is for an individual account, and the $14.99 per year is for a whole family. The premium features include cross-platform support, meal planning support, the ability to import recipes from websites, and a passcode lock.

Bring Price: Free

Bring is a simple and good-looking grocery list app. It takes the mundane task of listing your groceries and adds a little flair. You can create multiple lists for various things. For instance, you can separate your shopping list for Christmas dinner from your usual shopping list. Items show up as boxes for easy reading while at the store. You can even add product photos to see what the packaging looks like. It’s functional, fun, and simple. It’s also entirely free, with no ads or in-app purchases.

Google Keep Notes Price: Free

Google Keep is a fairly simple and powerful note-taking app. It supports various notes, including normal notes, lists, photos, and location notes. Of course, those list notes are very usable for grocery lists. Populate the list with your grocery items, give the note a name, and you’re ready to go. You can also share notes with roommates, family members, etc. That way, everybody can see the list, add to it, or check items off as needed. It’s advantageous and functional.

Plus, it’s free, syncs to various phones, and has organizational features. ColorNote (Google Play link) is also a great app.

Listonic Grocery Shopping List Price: Free

Listonic has an above-average grocery-shopping app. It functions like most grocery list apps. You open it, input your shopping list, and check off items as you shop. However, the app also boasts a recommendation engine. Over time, it’ll suggest re-adding stuff you usually shop for to make your life a little easier and perhaps remind you to get something you may have forgotten.

There are also some shopping ideas in case you don’t want to get the same thing repeatedly. It worked fine in our testing and is a step up from the usual basic grocery list apps.

Our Groceries Price: Free / Up to $17.99

Our Groceries is another good app for grocery lists. It allows for a more granular experience. You can create grocery lists and then categorize everything. Thus, when you add something to the app, you can tell it the list and the category. The item shows up there when you’re done, making stuff much easier to find. The UI is clean and attractive.

There isn’t much wrong with it, honestly. Other features include Wear OS and image support; you can share your lists with family members, roommates, etc. It also works on iPhone, which should cover all of the smartphones in the house. This app is free to use with Google Play Pass if you use it.

Out of Milk Price: Free

Out of Milk is one of the most popular grocery list apps. There’s a reason for that. It has a gorgeous UI, and it’s effortless to use. The app also features multiple grocery lists, list sharing with others, and more. There are some additional and clever little tricks for you as well. The appeal of this one is its simplicity. It’s useful for many things but doesn’t make you work hard to get there.

There are also some to-do list features and some other stuff as well. It’s an excellent app that also doesn’t cost anything. The only downside to Out of Milk is that it’s unavailable for people outside of the US and Canada after it was purchased by another developer in 2021.

That Shopping List Price: Free / $5.49 per item

That Shopping List is another easy shopping list app. It does the basics quite well. You add items to the list as usual and delete them when you buy them. However, this one also comes with categories, full offline support, drag-and-drop functionality, and some auto-detection for the stuff you add. It all makes it easier to use.

There are also some list-sharing features. You don’t need an account or anything to use this one. The list sharing is also cross-platform with IOS devices. There isn’t much else to say. It’s good at what it does.

TickTick Price: Free / $35.99 per year

TickTick is a powerful to-do list app. It’s mostly for remembering to take out the garbage, work, honey-do lists, and other tasks. However, it is set up so that grocery lists are easy with TickTick. You make a new section, call it a grocery list, and add stuff. Such lists are shareable with anyone you want.

TickTick has a simple UI, reminders, and other to-do list-style features. The free version has limited access to all of the features. Most people should do just fine with the free version. The premium version adds some extra stuff, but it’s only really needed if you need some seriously hardcore features.

Grocery store apps Price: Free (usually)

Some grocery store apps have grocery list functionality. The list is fairly long and contains several regional and national grocery store chains. Thus, you may have to search Google Play a bit for the stores nearest to you. Usually, these apps have coupons and deals for items around the store, a grocery store list function, and a store locator. Sometimes, you can pay a small fee to have an employee do your shopping for you. You pick it up when it’s ready.

The features usually vary, and sometimes, they don’t include a list at all. It’s a bit random. However, if you go to the same place every time, you should look for your store’s official app.

Cooking and recipe apps Price: Free (usually)

There are many cooking apps and recipe apps out there. Many of them do the basics, like showing you recipes and letting you save recipes for future use. Some of them have videos, high-resolution images, and other such features. Many of them also have a shopping list feature. You can look at a recipe and immediately add those ingredients to the list and whatever else you need. Most would likely prefer a to-do list or note-taking style app for these things. However, those who like to cook may do better with a recipe app that also doubles as a grocery list app. With the above button, you can check out our list of the best cooking apps.

