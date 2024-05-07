The best Pixel 8a chargers you can buy

Google

Did you pre-order a Google Pixel 8a? It’s a great budget phone with a $499 price point. Like many other newer devices, though, the Pixel 8a doesn’t include a charger in the box. This means you’ll either have to use an older charger or buy one separately. There’s a sea of options out there, so we’re here to simplify your shopping and tell you which are the best Pixel 8a chargers.

Editor’s note: We will regularly update this list of the best Pixel 8a series chargers as new ones come out and older ones are phased out.

What you need to know about charging the Google Pixel 8a First, we must touch on the standards you need to keep in mind to charge your new Google Pixel 8a as efficiently and fast as possible. The Pixel 8a can charge at up to 18W. This is significantly slower than the Pixel 8 series’ 27-30W charging speeds, but it’s still plenty fast.

Also, you need to factor in the charging standard. The Pixel 8a uses the USB Power Delivery PPS protocol. You won’t be able to charge the device at full speed if you get a non-PPS charger, even if it is rated for the same 18W charging.

Like the Pixel 7a, the Pixel 8a also supports Qi wireless charging at up to 7.5W. This is not as fast as what we are used to seeing from other phones, but this is a budget phone. We can’t expect all the bells and whistles we get from the flagships.

The best Google Pixel 8a charger With all those considerations in mind, we’ve rounded up a list of your best options. Let’s start with our top choice.

Google 30W USB-C Power Charger

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

If you just want a simple charger that works well and can juice up your Pixel 8a at max speeds, then you might want to skip all the browsing and just go with Google’s recommendation. The Google 30W USB-C Power Charger supports PPS and has more than enough power to charge your 18W Pixel 8a at full speed. In fact, it has plenty of extra power, so you can also use it for other phones, or even some tablets and laptops.

In fact, this is the charger Google used to do the testing for its Pixel 8a charging speeds. And it doesn’t cost much, either. The official price is $25, and you can often find it cheaper. The one downside is that it is a simple charger with a single USB-C port. Keep reading if you’re looking for extra capabilities, features, etc.

Google 30W USB-C Power Charger Google 30W USB-C Power Charger Solid USB PD PPS charging speeds • Well-built • Affordable price MSRP: $25.00 Need a power adapter for your new Pixel 6? Google's 30W USB-C Power Charger is a solid choice. Google's 30W USB-C adapter supports the latest USB Power Delivery PPS specification to fast charge cutting-edge smartphones. By dropping legacy fast charging support, Google's charger is only suitable for the most modern gadgets, but it's priced very fairly and well-built to boot. See price at Google Store

Other great Pixel 8a chargers you should consider The Google 30W USB-C Power Charger is excellent, and it will easily charge your Pixel 8a at fast speeds, but that is about where the benefit ends. It only has one USB-C port, so it won’t always be a great option if you want to charge other devices, or multiple at a time. While 30W is more than enough for a Pixel 8a, you may want to use your charger for juicing up more power-hungry devices, such as laptops and higher-end tablets. Let’s go over some other great Pixel 8a chargers you can go with.

Samsung 45W super fast wall charger

Samsung 45W Super Fast Wall Charger Samsung 45W Super Fast Wall Charger Fast charges the Samsung Galaxy S21 series • USB PD PPS support • Up to 85% energy efficiency MSRP: $49.99 With 45W of power and support for the latest USB PD standards, Samsung's plug can fast charge more. Samsung's fastest charging accessory supports more than just smartphones. 45W with USB Power Delivery PPS support is futureproofed and suitable for tablets and even reasonable laptop charging speeds too. See price at Amazon Save $13.99

If you like going with big brand names, there’s also the Samsung 45W super fast wall charger. It is faster than Google’s option at 45W, and also supports the Power Delivery PPS standard. This means it can charge your Pixel 8a at top speeds, but you can also use it to charge more demanding devices at 45W.

Now, the Samsung 45W Super Fast Wall Charger is more expensive at $50, but it is also getting pretty old now, and you can very often find it heavily discounted. It was $30 from Amazon at the time of writing this post.

Anker 711 charger

Anker 711 Charger (Nano II 30W) Anker 711 Charger (Nano II 30W) Small and portable • Pretty affordable • 30W charging MSRP: $39.99 A powerful little USB Type-C charger for power on the go The Anker 71 Charger Nano II 30W is a single-port USB Type-C charging brick. The compact size makes it ideal for portability. See price at Amazon

Maybe you actually prefer a smaller charger, instead of upgrading to one with more features. The Anker 711 is one of the smallest chargers around, and it can still charge your Pixel 8a at full speed. This is because it supports PPS and has a max charging capacity of 30W.

This unit weighs a mere 34g, and while it is getting older, it continues to be among the best-designed chargers around. The price sits at $34, but again, you can easily find it discounted because it is older.

There are also ever-so-slightly larger versions that support faster speeds, if you want to upgrade. The Anker 713 charger ($39 at Amazon) can handle 45W, and the Anker 715 charger ($49 at Amazon) supports 65W speeds.

Anker Prime 100W GaN wall charger

Now, if you really want some power out of your charger, the Anker Prime 100W GaN wall charger is for the more demanding users among us. For starters, it has three charging ports: two USB-C and one USB-A. You can charge multiple things at once!

The charging speed is divided across ports when charging multiple devices, but the unit can output a max of 100W. Additionally, each of the two USB-C ports can charge at a max of 100W when charging a single device. No matter what, this charger can handle the Pixel 8a’s 18W charging without breaking a sweat. And it can also charge accessories, tablets, and many laptops at the same time.

Of course, it also has PPS support, and it takes advantage of GaN technology to keep the size relatively small. All that said, it is a pricey charger at $85. If you want to save and believe 100W might be a bit overkill, there’s also the Anker Prime 67W GaN wall charger ($59.99 at Amazon).

Nexode Pro 160W 4-Port GaN fast charger

Now, if you really want some serious power, this one can handle a maximum of a whopping 160W, and the main USB-C port can charge at up to 140W when charging a single device. This is more than enough for almost all laptops, not to mention tablets and phones. It isn’t only one of the best Pixel 8a chargers, but it is among the best chargers, period.

There’s PPS support on board, and it comes with four total ports. Three of these are USB-C ports, and there’s a single USB-A one. And while it isn’t really small, it is smaller than most of its direct competitors, thanks to GaN technology. Now, be ready to pay up, because this bad boy is $120!

Google Pixel Stand 2nd gen

Google Pixel Stand Wireless Charger (2nd Gen) Google Pixel Stand Wireless Charger (2nd Gen) 23W Pixel 7 charging • 15W Qi EPP support • Assistant and smart home features MSRP: $79.00 Much more than just fast wireless charging for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 6. The Pixel Stand (2nd gen) is built to unlock your Pixel 7's Assistant capabilities while fast charging. It also wirelessly charges a wide range of other smartphones quickly too. See price at Best Buy See price at Amazon

If you’re looking for a good wireless charger for your Pixel 8a, we can’t ignore the Google Pixel Stand 2nd gen. It is Google’s official charger, looks great, has an integrated fan, and can charge at up to 23W. That said, you won’t be able to charge your Pixel 8a at 23W, as it only supports 7.5W speeds. But still, this is a tremendous general wireless charger, and you might want to get it if you think you’ll eventually upgrade to a higher-end Pixel device.

All that said, the Google Pixel Stand 2nd gen is getting older and harder to find. Not to mention, it is overpowered for the Pixel 8a. Look at our list of the best wireless chargers to find other great options. Most of them can handle more than 7.5W, anyway.

CUKTECH 20 power bank

CUKTECH 20 Power Bank CUKTECH 20 Power Bank Nice design and build quality • Up to 140W max output • Integrated screen to know all charging status info MSRP: $129.99 High-end power bank without the premium price. The CUKTECH 20 Power Bank is a 25,000mAh portable battery with two USB-C ports and a single USB-A port. It has a 210W max output and can charge a single device as fast as 140W. Additionally, it supports passthrough charging and has an integrated screen that provides live statistics and charging information. See price at Amazon

The modern world is all about mobility, so there is no need to be tethered to a wall to charge your Google Pixel 8a. Portable battery packs are amazing these days, and this one is one of our favorites, offering high-end features at a pretty reasonable price. We gave it a good review, and it can charge your Pixel 8a at full speed with ease.

The CUKTECH 20 power bank has two USB-C ports, and both support PPS technology; one can reach 140W and the other 45W. As you can see, either port can do more than the Pixel 8a’s 18W. And there’s also a USB-A port available. Oh, and get this: it has a 25,000mAh battery. The Pixel 8a has a 4,492mAh battery, so you can charge it several times without reaching out for an outlet.

The CUKTECH 20 power bank is $130, but heavy discounts are common. If it’s a bit much, we also recommend the Samsung 25W 10,000 mAh Wireless Battery Pack ($44.99 at Samsung). It is smaller, has a 10,000mAh battery, and even comes with a wireless charging pad. Not to mention, it’s significantly cheaper.

FAQs

How fast can I charge the Google Pixel 8a? The Pixel 8a has a max charging speed of 18W, given you have a compatible Power Delivery PPS charger.

Does the Google Pixel 8a support wireless charging? Yes, the Pixel 8a supports Qi wireless charging at up to 7.5W.

Does the Google Pixel 8a come with a charger in the box? The Google Pixel 8a does not come with a charger in the box. This is a very common practice now, and you will have to purchase a charging brick separately.

What is PPS in a charger? When referring to charging technology, PPS stands for Programmable Power Supply. This newer standard can change the current and voltage in real-time, making it possible to adapt to a device’s charging needs live.

If you’re not happy with these chargers, you can also check out our list of the best general wall chargers.

You might like

Comments