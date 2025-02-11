Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR The 1TB Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra isn’t available via US networks.

You’ll need to buy the 1TB model for $1,419.99 via Samsung’s website.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is now on sale via retailers and carriers, giving you plenty of purchase options if you’re keen on these new flagship Android phones. Unfortunately, the best Galaxy S25 Ultra variant isn’t available via US carriers.

SamMobile noticed that the 1TB Galaxy S25 Ultra isn’t available via US carriers. Sure enough, we checked and this model isn’t available via AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. All three networks offer a maximum of 512GB of storage.

Instead, you have to visit Samsung.com and buy the unlocked 1TB S25 Ultra at a promotional price of $1,419.99. The phone’s recommended price is $1,659.99. That’s a shame as loads of people buy premium phones on contract to soften the up-front financial blow (although total contract costs are another story), so you’d think carriers would offer the best variant to take advantage of this.

While 512GB of storage is still plenty of space, we can understand if users want as much internal storage as possible. Between media enthusiasts wanting to take their audio/video library on the go, mobile gamers who want loads of ROMs on their phones, and camera enthusiasts who don’t want to worry about cloud storage, there are more than a few scenarios where 1TB of storage is preferable.

In any event, the S25 Ultra brings a couple of major upgrades over the S24 Ultra. The big upgrades this time are a 50MP ultrawide camera and the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. Otherwise, the phone actually downgrades the S Pen by removing Bluetooth support. The rest of the device is also largely identical to last year’s handset.

