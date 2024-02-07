10 best farming games and simulators for Android

Farming games aren’t the most popular among mobile games. Still, there is a sizeable and fiercely loyal fan base for this kind of stuff. Farming simulators have several unique gameplay elements. Players spend money to plant crops and buy animals. They make that money back plus a profit when they harvest the plants and the animals. Each one has its own range of depth and sophistication. Most of the mobile farming sims are on the lighter, more casual side. However, there are some decent ones available as well. Here are the best farming games and simulators for Android.

We’d like to give an honorable mention to Farming USA 2 (Google Play). It’s got a solid premise and is a premium game, but it doesn’t get as many developer updates as some other farming simulators.

Big Little Farmer Price: Free to play

Big Little Farmer is a bit unique in the farming games genre. This is one of the few freemium games (in any genre) that also supports complete offline play. Otherwise, it appears to play quite a bit like Farmville. You dig up ground, plant crops, raise animals and harvest their milk and eggs, decorate and customize your farm, and sell your stuff for a profit. The controls are easy enough and there is a metric ton of content to unlock and play with. The basic premise does get repetitive after some time. However, that’s something you’ll find with pretty much all of the freemium farming simulators. Still, this is a good option for casual players.

Blocky Farm Price: Free to play

Blocky Farm is a farm game with Minecraft-style graphics. It also has a slightly more arcade game feel than most farming sims do. The game uses classic mechanics like farming crops and such. However, you also get pets, customization elements, and more. You can also free-drive most of the vehicles if you want to. They help with stuff like crop harvesting, but it’s actually quite funny to see what kind of trouble you get into. Some other mechanics include fishing, pets, a changing weather system, offline gameplay support, and some NPCs in a nearby town. It looks simple and the arcade style makes the game feel inherently silly. However, it’s actually not half bad for a farming game.

Farming Simulator 23 Price: $7.99 with in-app purchases

The popular Farming Simulator franchise marches on with its 2023 release. The game is very much like its predecessors. You get a farm, grow stuff, harvest it, and sell it for profit. This game’s big draw is the vast array of machines you get to use, including over 100 vehicles from actual name brands. Additionally, you can take care of horses, enjoy above-average graphics (for this genre), and even drive the vehicles from the cockpit. This one runs for $7.99 with some optional in-app purchases. A new version of this comes out every year so if we don’t update this list in a while, check Google Play for the newer versions.

FarmVille 3 Price: Free to play

FarmVille 3 is the latest game in the long-running FarmVille franchise. This one is pretty similar to most of the others. You plant crops, raise animals, unlock various things to decorate your farm, make friends, send gifts, create things, and other staples of the genre. This one is a bit more restrictive than prior iterations. You have to manage your resources since you only get so much space. That includes crops, animals, and craftable items.

It’s also a bit slower than previous games. I tested this one for a week and didn’t make as much progress as I thought I would. The game does prompt you to buy stuff to speed things along, but to be honest, a little patience saves you a lot of money. It could be better, but it’s easy to play, kid-friendly, and definitely caters to slower players.

Hay Day Price: Free to play

Hay Day is an insanely popular farming game from Supercell, makers of Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. It’s actually a rather larger mobile farming game. You clean up the old farm, plant crops, tend to livestock, and unlock various buildings and other upgrades. There is also a town to explore, a roadside shop to run, a fishing mini-game, and you can even build your own town. It’s a massive experience with a ton of activities to do. There is a reason this game has over 100 million downloads. That said, it is a freemium game and suffers from that freemium element a little bit. It’s otherwise quite good.

Minecraft Price: $6.99 with in-app purchases

Minecraft may be a bit of a reach for us. You can do basically whatever you want in Minecraft. You can mine, you can craft, and you can do stuff like build, farm, fish, and raise animals. In fact, early in the game survival mode requires at least some partial farming skills because you do need food to live. You can raise chickens for their eggs, plant various types of crops, and then craft all of that foodstuff into actual food items. Of course, all they actually do in-game is restore health and stave off starvation for a little while. Still, it’s a sizeable part of the game along with everything else. The mobile version of the game also works perfectly with the PC and Xbox One versions of the game so cross-platform support is also a good reason to try this one.

Toca Nature Price: $3.99

Toca Nature aims to recreate the zen feeling of creating and maintaining your own private garden. It’s a superb simulation of the great outdoors, allowing you to craft the landscape as you see fit and populate it with all manner of creatures. You will have to occasionally zoom in, observe the animals, and tend to their needs. Pretty soon you will start to see the creatures thrive and everything come together in a very satisfying way.

Stardew Valley Price: $4.99

Stardew Valley is arguably the best farming simulator on mobile. It has all of the usual elements, including the ability to grow, harvest, and sell crops. However, the game adds some RPG elements along with a bunch of extras and mini-games. You can go into town and meet the townspeople, get married, engage in town events, go fishing, and more. The developers boast 50 hours of play and players get auto-saving, external controller support, and more. It runs for $4.99 with no additional in-app purchases. You can also play this one for free with Google Play Pass.

Sumikkogurashi Farm Price: Free to play

Sumikkogurashi Farm is one of the newer farming games on the list. It has cartoon-style graphics and a cutesy theme. Players grow crops, use them to make various snacks and dishes, and then do the various events in the game. You ship your snacks and treats once you make them for a profit and use the profits to grow your farm and buy more stuff. There are some customization elements to the game and it includes revolving events to help keep things fresh. It’s not realistic like some, but it’s a good alternative to something like FarmVille.

Township Price: Free to play

Township is similar in gameplay to a game like FarmVille. You slowly build a farm where you harvest crops, process them at factories, and sell the products for a profit. As you expand, you’ll add more and more types of buildings. That lets you do more and more things. It’s almost a city-builder in some respects. The main gameplay loop is farming crops, though, so we think it belongs here. The pacing is a bit slow, not unlike FarmVille, and aside from some bugs here and there, it’s a solid, relaxing little farming sim.

