10 best driving apps for Android

Driving is the primary mode of transportation these days. Vehicles have various built-in features like radio, instrument cluster, Bluetooth, etc. However, some apps can facilitate you further on your journey. These driving apps offer hands-free communication, reading your messages aloud for you. Additionally, they come equipped with GPS that guides you to your destination. These apps also have other valuable features, which we will explore in the list below. Here are the best driving apps for Android.

A good driving app should be one that you can set and forget. We do not condone distracted driving, and you should not be using any apps while you are physically driving unless you can use them without looking at your phone.

The best driving apps for Android

Android Auto Price: Free

Android Auto is one of the essential driving apps. You pop this on your phone and then plug your phone into your car. Then, you use your car’s existing display to engage with Android Auto. It makes managing your media, messages, and navigation much easier while on the road. It can read texts out loud. You can also respond to them with your voice, thus leaving your hands for the important task of driving. Additionally, it works on your phone without needing a car screen if you prefer to use a mount instead. But recently a few people have reported technical glitches and connectivity issues while using the app.

AutoMate Price: Free / Up to $3.90

AutoMate is a decent alternative to Android Auto or similar driving apps. You mount your phone on the dashboard, and the app acts as a driving dashboard. It gives you quick access to your navigation app of choice, your phone dialer, your messages, media controls, and more. This one is especially neat because it comes with OBDII and Torque integration in case you also use those tools. Some people have some issues with it, so be sure to test it with your vehicle and setup to ensure it works right for you.

Drivemode Price: Free

Drivemode is one of the better driving apps. Like other apps on the list, it also assists you while driving. It responds to voice commands. It also supports Google Maps, Waze, HERE Maps, music apps, and messaging apps. The app even has Google Assistant integration. It can read texts out loud, turn off notifications entirely for peaceful driving, and auto-reply to readers. We liked the interface on this one as well. But a con is that it hasn’t been updated for the last three years.

Google Assistant Price: Free

Google Assistant can also work as a driving app. You can ask Google to do almost anything your phone needs. That includes playing music, responding to (or listening to) a text message, or searching for directions. It’s not a full-on driving mode app like others, which can be a con for those looking for a dedicated driving app. However, it works well for people who want simple functions like playing music, reading texts, etc.. It’s also completely free, with no in-app purchases.

GPS Speedometer and Odometer Price: Free with ads

GPS Speedometer and Odometer is one of the better driving apps. It uses your GPS to calculate how fast you’re going. It’s not 100% accurate but it will give you a good indication, though. The app boasts a 98% accuracy when online and slightly less when offline. It’ll also show your average speed, total distance traveled, maximum speed, and more. However, it’s downside is that it won’t read your texts or anything like that. This app is free with ads.

Mileage Tracker by Driversnote Price: Free/ $11

Umme Aimon Shabbir / Android Authority

The Mileage Tracker by Driversnote app is valuable for individuals needing vehicle mileage records. It has a GPS tracking feature, which can automatically record your journeys, ensuring accuracy and reducing the chances of errors. The app also generates detailed mileage reports, making it easy for those who submit them. However, the app only allows a limited number of free trips per month; after that, you have to subscribe. The subscription price is 11 USD/month.

Google Maps Price: Free

Google Maps is one of the common driving apps. It has support for virtually the entire world. There is also information on local businesses, traffic conditions, public transit, and more. The app also does offline maps and is not difficult to use. The application would read your texts, but you would have to allow the application to read them while driving, which might be distracting. There are some restrictions, but nothing serious. It also features Google Street View, so you can scout where you’re going before you get there.

Waze Price: Free

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

Waze is another one of the outstanding driving apps. It focuses more on navigation than anything else. The app uses crowd-sourcing for traffic data. It shows up-to-the-minute traffic conditions. The app also indicates police officer locations, accidents, and other potential obstacles. It also has some fun features, like various navigation voices from celebrities. It has support for Android Auto. The app isn’t as powerful as Google Maps. It won’t do anything offline well. However, it does active traffic conditions better than pretty much any other service.

Whatever music or podcast apps you use Price: Free / Varies per app

There are too many music streaming services to pick just one for a driving app list. However, we can help you narrow it down a little bit. Apps like Spotify, and Apple Music allow you to download music for offline listening. That works great if you’re road-tripping through the boonies without a Wi-Fi signal. iHeartRadio and Pandora are great for just casual listening. TuneIn Radio, Podcast Addict, or CastBox are excellent for talk show fans. They’re all superb driving apps, especially for longer commutes or trips where it can get boring quickly.

For those who have Android Auto already, we have a list of the best music apps that are compatible with Android Auto if you want more suggestions.

Car manufacturer apps Price: Free / Varies

Many modern vehicles have companion apps. These apps can sync with your car and give you essential information. You can see your fuel range, get quick details for your check engine light, and even contact OnStar sometimes. Some even allow a remote start for your car over the old critical fob method. Each manufacturer has a different set of features. It all depends on what you own and what you’re looking for. Some of these apps are rough around the edges. Not many third-party apps will give you fuel estimates, though. These apps usually have long free periods. However, most of them eventually have a yearly subscription fee. Check with your dealer to find out more.

If we missed any great driving apps, tell us about them in the comments.

