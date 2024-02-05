10 best dress up games and fashion games for Android

Dress-up and fashion games are a subset of the simulation genre. Players unlock various outfits through the game, dress up characters, and take photos of them wearing their cute outfits. There are often some other mechanics as well, including puzzles, simulations, and more. The games also tend to be more relaxed than most other game genres. There are a ton of fashion games on the Google Play Store, and most of them have similar names. It can make finding the good ones a little difficult. Here are some of the best dress-up games for Android right now.

Every game on this list is relatively child-friendly with parental supervision.

The best dress-up games for Android

Cindy’s Dressup Friends Price: Free (with ads)

Cindy’s Dressup Friends is a simple, casual dress-up game with some decent options. You can get a reasonable number of outfits along with an unlimited dye system to change the colors to your liking. Additionally, you can change character poses by limb rather than as a whole for some decent overall freedom. You can even put multiple characters in a scene together if you like that. The game is entirely free with no in-app purchases but there are ads. The developer also does Momo’s Dressup if you want something slightly different.

Covet Fashion Price: Free to play

Covet Fashion is one of the more popular dress-up games on Android. It’s a bit different from some of the ones we tested. This one lets you dress up a character with all sorts of various fashions just like the others. However, this one makes it like a mall shopping trip. You can shop various brands, unlock various things, and dress up in various ways. The catch is most of the brands are real. Thus, you can buy, say, Calvin Klein clothes if you want to. There are also some social elements, fashion contests, and more. If you like a particular outfit, you can find links to buy the items in real life. It’s kind of neat. The only downside is the game’s free-to-play mechanics. It’ll either require some real-life money or a lot of grinding to get all the stuff you want.

Fabulous series Price: Free to play

Fabulous is a series of simulation games. The games follow the story of Angela as she conquers a ton of challenges. For instance, in Fabulous – New York to LA, Angela designs a dress for an awards show but finds that she doesn’t have the time to do the things she loves. It boasts itself as a time management game so the players design clothes but also try to get Angela to live a good life. In any case, there are several games in the series and most of them revolve around fashion to some extent.

Lady Popular Price: Free to play

Lady Popular is one of the more popular dress-up games, pun squarely intended. It has the usual elements from the genre, including the ability to unlock clothes, customize your character, and do a bunch of small things to unlock more clothes. The game features new events every week or so, along with some competitive aspects to help give the players something to do. We also quite like the social elements of this one. It loads slowly and has the occasional disconnect, but otherwise, it’s a solid fashion game without a ton of issues.

Mystic Prince Dress-Up Price: Free (with ads)

Mystic Prince Dress Up is a simple, but fun little dress-up game. You create a male doll avatar and dress him up in a bunch of clothes. You can do things like change skin color, mix and match various looks, and even customize things like facial expressions and size. This works excellently as a character creator for a tabletop RPG (which is how I tested it), but it’s fun to mess around with regardless. The developer has two more fashion games here as well if you want something a little more traditional.

Pastel and Lily’s games Price: Free / Varies

The Pastel and Lily games are four games by developer SeyeonSoft. There are two Pastel games, Pastel Girl and Pastel Friends. There are also two Lily games, Lily Story and Lily Diary. All four games have similar mechanics. They feature simple characters that you dress up. You not only control the clothing but also the background, so you can create a whole theme if you want to. They are not complicated games by any stretch, but their simplicity makes them rather enjoyable. Again, the developer has four games available, and they play more or less the same way. The only real difference is the selection of outfits that you can use.

PitzMaker Price: Free

PitzMaker is a different kind of dress-up game. This one lets you create characters for various purposes. Some examples include tabletop games or webtoons. The concept is mostly the same, though. You create a character, design them how you want, and that’s it. You can create as many as you want and even create little webtoons with things like speech bubbles. It’s not a dress-up game in the classical sense, but it’s a decent and chill app for people who just want to create original characters.

Pocket Clothier Price: $5.99

Pocket Clothier is something a little bit different. It’s a fashion game where you start and run a successful clothing store. This one is surprisingly deep, and you can do things like strategically position mannequins, decide what clothes to sell, and even help customers land that big job with a sweet interview outfit. This one is also faster-paced, so expect some challenges as well. There are some bugs here and there, but the game only seems to do badly on lower-end devices. It runs $5.99 with no in-app purchases. We recommend playing it as soon as possible to make sure you like it before the refund time expires.

Shining Nikki Price: Free to play

Shining Nikki is the sequel to one of the most popular dress-up games on mobile, Love Nikki (Google Play). This one came out in mid-2021, and it’s one of the most gorgeous fashion games to date. The developers added thousands of fabric textures, high-quality graphics, and models consisting of over 80,000 polygons. As such, you do need a more modern phone to enjoy this one to its fullest extent.

It’s also a rather large game, thanks to all of the high-definition textures. Fans of the Nikki series should enjoy the latest entrant. Those who don’t know the Nikki franchise should probably check it out. You can still play the previous game as well. It’s linked at the top of the paragraph.

The Sims Mobile Price: Free to play

The Sims is, by far, the most popular simulation game ever. It’s technically not a dress-up or fashion game, but The Sims contains plenty of elements from the genre to count as one in some cases. Players build a Sim and then build that Sim’s entire life from the ground up. There are also some social elements along with goals to achieve. The Sims FreePlay is also available if this one doesn’t work out. Both games can be buggy for some folks, but they’re both decent overall.

