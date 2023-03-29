Links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The best iPhone 14 Plus cases you can buy
When you invest into a smartphone like the iPhone 14 Plus, you’re doing so knowing you want to get the most out of it. Longevity-wise, you want your device of choice to last several years. During that time, you will accumulate important files, data, photos, and more. To protect all of that, you’ll want to cover it in a proper case. Let’s go over some of the best iPhone 14 Plus cases available today.
The best standard cases for the iPhone 14 Plus
CASETiFY Essential
- Military-grade drop protection (2x MIL-STD-810G)
- Non-slip grip
- Raised ring around the cameras
- Slim fitting
When picking out a smartphone case, you want to make sure it looks good to you and those around you. CASETiFY makes some of the most popular smartphone cases on the market. Their Essential case for the iPhone 14 Plus features a hard polycarbonate back with TPU around the edges. The company’s signature camera lens ring is also highlighted on the back, which adds to the case’s aesthetic appeal. It is also compatible with the iPhone 14 Plus’ wireless charging feature.
Speck CandyShell Pro
- Dual-layer design
- Microban antimicrobial product protection
- Compatible with all MagSafe accessories
- Built to withstand drops of up to eight feet
Speck has created some of the best smartphone cases for years, and their CandyShell line never disappoints. Formed of a hard polycarbonate outer shell and softer material to cushion your device on the inside, the CandyShell Pro is a fantastic heavy-duty option for your iPhone 14 Plus. It also allows works with all MagSafe products.
Caseology Parallax Mag
- Compatible with all MagSafe products
- Hexa-cube design for enhanced ergonomics
- Military-grade protection
- Textured TPU along the edges for better grip
Caseology’s Parallax case has been a go-to recommendation for years. It combines fashionable, recognizable design language with function. It works with all MagSafe products and touts military-grade protection. You can never go wrong with the Caseology Parallax.
Spigen Rugged Armor
- MagSafe-compatible
- Extreme Protection Technology enhances drop protection
- Built using polycarbonate, TPU, and impact foam
- Raised bezels around the screen and camera
Spigen is one of the go-to names for affordable, durable, and stylish cases. The Rugged Armor case is composed of a flexible TPU material that, while simple and slim, provides the base amount of rugged protection against drops and scrapes necessary. There’s a carbon fiber pattern on the back that is uniquely identifiable, and the case really doesn’t add that much to the overall footprint of your phone. This means you won’t have any excess bulk as you use your phone throughout the day.
Incipio Duo
- Impact Strut Protection technology facilitates 12 feet of drop protection
- Antimicrobial treatment
- Raised bezels around the screen and camera
- Lifetime warranty
In terms of design, Incipio keeps things minimalistic with the Duo. However, the two-piece design is highly protective, and the case features Impact Strut Protection technology. This means up to 12 feet of drop protection. This case is meant to be mass-appealing, all the while protective.
The best clear cases for the iPhone 14 Plus
CASETiFY Clear
- Military-grade drop protection (1x MIL-STD-810G)
- Resistant to yellowing
- Anti-slip bumper around the edges of the case
- Made from 65% recycled and plant-based materials
CASETiFY’s Clear Case is one of the best options you have as an iPhone 14 Plus owner looking for a translucent case. It uses CASETiFY’s proprietary UV Defender technology, which prevents discoloration and resists the effects of UV light. It’s formed of a single piece of thermoplastic polyurethane and is designed to protect from drops up to 6.6 feet.
Speck Gemshell
- Dual-layer design
- Microban antimicrobial product protection
- Compatible with MagSafe and Qi wireless chargers
- Built to withstand drops of up to eight feet
Speck’s Gemshell line is aimed at providing extra durability while letting your phone’s original design shine through. The Speck logo, which is usually front and center on their cases, is tucked away into a corner. People typically pick their iPhone based on its original color; if you like the original look of your device, this clear polycarbonate case is an amazing option.
OtterBox Symmetry Clear
- Military-grade drop protection (MIL-STD-810G 516.6)
- Made from over 50% recycled plastic
- Compatible with MagSafe and Qi wireless chargers
- Raised edges around the screen and camera
The OtterBox Symmetry Clear Case is crafted primarily of clear polycarbonate. It’s made up of over 50% recycled plastic, making it one of the more eco-friendly options available. It has minimal branding, with only the OtterBox logo on the side, and is drop-tested to military standards.
Spigen Ultra Hybrid
- Hard polycarbonate back with TPU around the edges
- Raised bezels around the screen and camera
- Pronounced buttons and large port cutouts
- Slim design
The Spigen Ultra Hybrid case is one of the best clear cases you can get for any phone. It’s military-grade certified and employs their Air Cushion Technology to soften the blow during drops. It’s pretty minimalistic and thin, meaning you won’t have to add much bulk to your device whenever you decide to go with this case.
Mkeke Case Clear
- Affordable
- Made of polyurethane and polycarbonate
- Scratch-resistant coating on both sides of the case
- Designed with “airbags” in each of the four corners
Mkeke cases are protective and allow you to showcase your iPhone’s original design. Clear cases are known to have this yellowing effect over time, especially when exposed to too much UV light; however, this case is treated for anti-yellowing. It is also scratch-resistant on both sides, so your phone never looks more beat up than it actually is.
The best rugged cases for the iPhone 14 Plus
UAG Pathfinder Magnetic
- Military-grade drop protection (MIL-STD-810G 516.6)
- Compatible with MagSafe and Qi wireless chargers
- Ergonomic, lightweight, and protective
- Enhanced perimeter to protect the screen and camera
Urban Armor Gear makes fantastic heavy-duty cases for all types of phones. Their shockproof and drop-proof Pathfinder Magnetic case for the iPhone 14 Plus is great for several reasons. It is compatible with MagSafe charging, it’s rated for 18 foot drops, and doesn’t add too much unnecessary bulk. With this case, you can be confident that drops won’t affect your phone much.
OtterBox Defender XT
- Military-grade drop protection (MIL-STD-810G 516.6)
- Compatible with MagSafe and Qi wireless chargers
- Manages to maintain a thin profile
- Raised bezels around the screen and camera
OtterBox is known for their protective cases, and the Defender XT is up there with the best of them. Comprised primarily of polycarbonate, the multi-layered design of the case ensures your iPhone will be guarded against drops, scrapes, dirt, and bumps. This case is also compatible with MagSafe chargers and accessories.
Poetic Revolution
- Affordable
- Military-grade drop protection
- Full-body case design includes a screen protector frame
- Built-in kickstand
If you’re looking for an affordable case that will protect your phone against pretty much anything you throw at it, look into the Poetic Revolution line. It encases your entire device from front to back, and also has a built-in screen protector.
Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1
- Drop-tested for 50 drops at six feet
- Ergonomically optimized with textured sides
- No moving parts
- Can also store up to three cards and cash
The Smartish Wallet Case is both a heavy-duty case and a wallet replacement. You can store up to three cards and cash in the slot along the back, which is always convenient. It’s rated for around 50 drops at six feet, which should be more than enough assurance if you’re careful with your device. It’s also available in several colors and designs.
OtterBox Defender
- Military-grade drop protection (MIL-STD-810G 516.6)
- Compatible with MagSafe and Qi wireless chargers
- Port covers keep dust and dirt out
- Holster doubles as a kickstand
OtterBox is known for their cases’ ruggedness and durability. The traditional Defender case is a fantastic option if you’re looking for something heavy-duty and versatile. It features port covers to keep dust and dirt out, as well as a holster that doubles as a kickstand. Its build quality is unquestionable, as it is drop-rated to military standards.