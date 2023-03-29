The best iPhone 14 Plus cases you can buy

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

When you invest into a smartphone like the iPhone 14 Plus, you’re doing so knowing you want to get the most out of it. Longevity-wise, you want your device of choice to last several years. During that time, you will accumulate important files, data, photos, and more. To protect all of that, you’ll want to cover it in a proper case. Let’s go over some of the best iPhone 14 Plus cases available today.

Promoted PHNX Cases Thin Case PHNX Thin, lightweight design

Free of branding Supports wireless charging

Raised camera protection Sometimes all you need for your phone is a skin. However, if you want something that doesn’t stick to the surface of your device, you can always go with a minimalistic case from PHNX. Thin and lightweight, these cases are designed to add zero bulk to your phone, all the while facilitating a sleek, branding-free look.

The best standard cases for the iPhone 14 Plus

CASETiFY Essential

Military-grade drop protection (2x MIL-STD-810G)

Non-slip grip Raised ring around the cameras

Slim fitting

When picking out a smartphone case, you want to make sure it looks good to you and those around you. CASETiFY makes some of the most popular smartphone cases on the market. Their Essential case for the iPhone 14 Plus features a hard polycarbonate back with TPU around the edges. The company’s signature camera lens ring is also highlighted on the back, which adds to the case’s aesthetic appeal. It is also compatible with the iPhone 14 Plus’ wireless charging feature.

Speck CandyShell Pro

Dual-layer design

Microban antimicrobial product protection Compatible with all MagSafe accessories

Built to withstand drops of up to eight feet

Speck has created some of the best smartphone cases for years, and their CandyShell line never disappoints. Formed of a hard polycarbonate outer shell and softer material to cushion your device on the inside, the CandyShell Pro is a fantastic heavy-duty option for your iPhone 14 Plus. It also allows works with all MagSafe products.

Caseology Parallax Mag

Compatible with all MagSafe products

Hexa-cube design for enhanced ergonomics Military-grade protection

Textured TPU along the edges for better grip

Caseology’s Parallax case has been a go-to recommendation for years. It combines fashionable, recognizable design language with function. It works with all MagSafe products and touts military-grade protection. You can never go wrong with the Caseology Parallax.

Spigen Rugged Armor

MagSafe-compatible

Extreme Protection Technology enhances drop protection Built using polycarbonate, TPU, and impact foam

Raised bezels around the screen and camera

Spigen is one of the go-to names for affordable, durable, and stylish cases. The Rugged Armor case is composed of a flexible TPU material that, while simple and slim, provides the base amount of rugged protection against drops and scrapes necessary. There’s a carbon fiber pattern on the back that is uniquely identifiable, and the case really doesn’t add that much to the overall footprint of your phone. This means you won’t have any excess bulk as you use your phone throughout the day.

Incipio Duo

Impact Strut Protection technology facilitates 12 feet of drop protection

Antimicrobial treatment Raised bezels around the screen and camera

Lifetime warranty

In terms of design, Incipio keeps things minimalistic with the Duo. However, the two-piece design is highly protective, and the case features Impact Strut Protection technology. This means up to 12 feet of drop protection. This case is meant to be mass-appealing, all the while protective.

The best clear cases for the iPhone 14 Plus

CASETiFY Clear

Military-grade drop protection (1x MIL-STD-810G)

Resistant to yellowing Anti-slip bumper around the edges of the case

Made from 65% recycled and plant-based materials

CASETiFY’s Clear Case is one of the best options you have as an iPhone 14 Plus owner looking for a translucent case. It uses CASETiFY’s proprietary UV Defender technology, which prevents discoloration and resists the effects of UV light. It’s formed of a single piece of thermoplastic polyurethane and is designed to protect from drops up to 6.6 feet.

Speck Gemshell

Dual-layer design

Microban antimicrobial product protection Compatible with MagSafe and Qi wireless chargers

Built to withstand drops of up to eight feet

Speck’s Gemshell line is aimed at providing extra durability while letting your phone’s original design shine through. The Speck logo, which is usually front and center on their cases, is tucked away into a corner. People typically pick their iPhone based on its original color; if you like the original look of your device, this clear polycarbonate case is an amazing option.

OtterBox Symmetry Clear

Military-grade drop protection (MIL-STD-810G 516.6)

Made from over 50% recycled plastic Compatible with MagSafe and Qi wireless chargers

Raised edges around the screen and camera

The OtterBox Symmetry Clear Case is crafted primarily of clear polycarbonate. It’s made up of over 50% recycled plastic, making it one of the more eco-friendly options available. It has minimal branding, with only the OtterBox logo on the side, and is drop-tested to military standards.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

Hard polycarbonate back with TPU around the edges

Raised bezels around the screen and camera Pronounced buttons and large port cutouts

Slim design

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid case is one of the best clear cases you can get for any phone. It’s military-grade certified and employs their Air Cushion Technology to soften the blow during drops. It’s pretty minimalistic and thin, meaning you won’t have to add much bulk to your device whenever you decide to go with this case.

Mkeke Case Clear

Affordable

Made of polyurethane and polycarbonate Scratch-resistant coating on both sides of the case

Designed with “airbags” in each of the four corners

Mkeke cases are protective and allow you to showcase your iPhone’s original design. Clear cases are known to have this yellowing effect over time, especially when exposed to too much UV light; however, this case is treated for anti-yellowing. It is also scratch-resistant on both sides, so your phone never looks more beat up than it actually is.

The best rugged cases for the iPhone 14 Plus

UAG Pathfinder Magnetic

Military-grade drop protection (MIL-STD-810G 516.6)

Compatible with MagSafe and Qi wireless chargers Ergonomic, lightweight, and protective

Enhanced perimeter to protect the screen and camera

Urban Armor Gear makes fantastic heavy-duty cases for all types of phones. Their shockproof and drop-proof Pathfinder Magnetic case for the iPhone 14 Plus is great for several reasons. It is compatible with MagSafe charging, it’s rated for 18 foot drops, and doesn’t add too much unnecessary bulk. With this case, you can be confident that drops won’t affect your phone much.

OtterBox Defender XT

Military-grade drop protection (MIL-STD-810G 516.6)

Compatible with MagSafe and Qi wireless chargers Manages to maintain a thin profile

Raised bezels around the screen and camera

OtterBox is known for their protective cases, and the Defender XT is up there with the best of them. Comprised primarily of polycarbonate, the multi-layered design of the case ensures your iPhone will be guarded against drops, scrapes, dirt, and bumps. This case is also compatible with MagSafe chargers and accessories.

Poetic Revolution

Affordable

Military-grade drop protection Full-body case design includes a screen protector frame

Built-in kickstand

If you’re looking for an affordable case that will protect your phone against pretty much anything you throw at it, look into the Poetic Revolution line. It encases your entire device from front to back, and also has a built-in screen protector.

Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1

Drop-tested for 50 drops at six feet

Ergonomically optimized with textured sides No moving parts

Can also store up to three cards and cash

The Smartish Wallet Case is both a heavy-duty case and a wallet replacement. You can store up to three cards and cash in the slot along the back, which is always convenient. It’s rated for around 50 drops at six feet, which should be more than enough assurance if you’re careful with your device. It’s also available in several colors and designs.

OtterBox Defender

Military-grade drop protection (MIL-STD-810G 516.6)

Compatible with MagSafe and Qi wireless chargers Port covers keep dust and dirt out

Holster doubles as a kickstand

OtterBox is known for their cases’ ruggedness and durability. The traditional Defender case is a fantastic option if you’re looking for something heavy-duty and versatile. It features port covers to keep dust and dirt out, as well as a holster that doubles as a kickstand. Its build quality is unquestionable, as it is drop-rated to military standards.

