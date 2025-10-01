These are the best AT&T deals you'll find this October

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

AT&T handles its promotions differently from Verizon or T-Mobile. Instead of flooding the market with free-phone offers that require no trade-in, AT&T focuses on consistent discounts that usually extend to both new and existing customers. That makes the deals less flashy, but often more fair.

There are a few catches of course. Many upgrade offers require you to be on one of AT&T’s pricier unlimited plans as an existing customer, while new customers may qualify with even the entry-level unlimited tier. And while most of the biggest savings come from trade-ins, AT&T is generally flexible here as older or damaged phones often still qualify for credits that can knock $1,000 or more off the price of a new device. A handful of promotions even skip the trade-in requirement entirely, bringing prices close to free.

With that in mind, here are the standout AT&T deals for October 2025. This isn’t every single promotion the carrier is running, just the ones that deliver the best value.

The best AT&T at a glance

Get a free Pixel 10 Pro or Pro XL with a trade-in, including Pixels in any condition or year

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

AT&T is offering the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL for free, though you’ll need a trade-in to qualify. The company is accepting any phone that has a value of at least $35, including any Pixel, regardless of its year or condition.

Prefer the Pixel 10, or simply don’t have something to trade in? You can also get the Pixel 10 for $562.36 off in the form of monthly bill credits for 36 months. That brings its monthly price down to just $7.99 a month.

Get a free iPhone 17 Pro or a heavily discounted Pro Max

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

AT&T is giving you the chance to get the iPhone 17 Pro for free with a trade-in. You’ll need a trade-in worth at least $180 to qualify. If you prefer the iPhone 17 Pro Max, you can get it for $1,100 off with a 36-month installment plan, which works out to $2.78 a month. Prefer the standard iPhone 17? You can get it for free with a trade-in worth at least $130.

Get a top Galaxy flagship for free, or at least close to it

Joe Maring / Android Authority

AT&T is offering several of Samsung’s best phones at a sharp discount, or even for free. Here’s a quick breakdown of some of the better offers: Galaxy S25 Edge – $1,100 off (Free!)

Galaxy Z Flip 7 – $1,100 off (Free!)

Galaxy Z Fold 7 – $1,100 off ($8.34 a month)

Galaxy S25 Ultra – $1000 off ($8.34 a month) You might notice the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus aren’t included here. The reason is simple: even though they’re part of the latest lineup, the current offers make them less appealing. You’ll end up paying more for either model compared to the deals listed above, despite their retail value being equal to or lower than those alternatives. On the bright side, most of the promotions highlighted do accept a broad range of older Samsung phones, often in any condition, for offer trade-in credit.

Get these great mid-rangers for almost free, no trade-in required

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Iris

Prefer a deal that doesn’t require a trade-in? While there aren’t any truly free phone offers at the moment, you will find several of the best mid-range phones for at least half off or more: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE – $434.36 off ($5.99 a month)

Apple iPhone 16e – $384.36 off ($5.99 a month)

Google Pixel 9a – $304.36 off ($5.99 a month)

Test drive AT&T for 30 days Not long ago, AT&T customers could only sample the network through Cricket Wireless. That has now changed. AT&T offers its own free trial that gives you 30 days of service with no strings attached. The plan simply ends once the month is over. During the trial, you get 100GB of data, 25GB of hotspot use, and unlimited talk and text across the US, Mexico, and Canada. You also get unlimited international texting from the US to more than 230 countries.

That’s a look at all of the best AT&T deals currently available. We’ll continue to update this post monthly to ensure you always have the latest deals.

Follow