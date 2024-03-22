11 best anime games for Android

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

Anime games are popping up everywhere. The entire genre is going multi-platform these days. You don’t just get a new anime but also a new game, some manga, and a whole series of other content. In some cases, there are anime based on games now (looking at you, Azur Lane). In any case, anime fans have a lot of options when playing games based on anime. Here are the best anime games for Android! Please note that all of these are free-to-play games, and most of their negative reviews are from players who have basically reached the end of the game and have nothing left to do.

We also recommend checking out our list of the best gacha games because many of them are anime-inspired titles or also have anime shows about them. Every game on the list below has an anime about it.

The best anime games for Android

Azur Lane Price: Free to play

Azur Lane is relatively new, having become an anime in fall 2019. However, the game was announced in September 2018. This is a mobile gacha RPG (role-playing game) with shooting, simulation, and side-scrolling elements. You collect anthropomorphic girls that act as warships. You do battle with the bad guys with your ship girls. The game takes place in an alternate universe version of World War II. In addition to its obvious Kantai Collection inspiration, the game has characters from Hyperdimension Neptunia and Armored Trooper VOTOMS. It’s a decent little gacha game, especially for moe fans.

Bleach Brave Souls Price: Free to play

Bleach Brave Souls is one of the older anime games on the list, but it’s still kicking today. It’s an RPG gacha style game where players summon various characters from the Bleach universe. From there, you level them up, use them to complete the story, and play with or against other players. The game is quite long and pretty grindy. That’s to be expected for a gacha. The only problem comes when you hit the endgame where all you have left to do is pull the latest new characters and complete banners. The co-op community can be a bit irritating at times as well. Otherwise, it’s a pretty good game.

DanMachi – Memoria Freese Price: Free to play

DanMachi – Memoria Freese is from the anime “Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?”. Obnoxious anime name aside, Memoria Freese ended up being a pretty decent game. It’s a classic Japanese gacha experience. You summon characters from the show, level them up, and fight bad guys. The game also includes the original voice actors from the anime, various customization elements, and online PvP (player versus player). The game started out fairly rough but has since cleaned up its act.

Dragon Ball Legends Price: Free to play

Dragon Ball Legends is a fighter with some light RPG (role-playing game), gacha, and adventure elements. It features a story mode as well as online PvP (Player versus player) multiplayer. You can also collect all of the various Dragon Ball characters. The combat mechanics are similar to many free-to-play mobile fighters. It’s mostly a series of simple taps and swipes rather than any complicated mechanics. The Dragon Ball series was always a little too dry for my tastes, and the game is much the same way. However, fans of the series seem to really like this one over most of the other mobile Dragon Ball games. Most of the complaints we saw were for lack of new content and some connection issues. Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle (Google Play) is another great Dragon Ball game for fans of the series.

Fate/Grand Order Price: Free to play

Fate/Grand Order is from the massive and popular Fate anime. It’s a fairly standard gacha mobile RPG. You collect some of the massive cast of characters from the long-running series and do battle against the bad guys. It features a story mode, online PvP (player versus player), and it’s fairly friendly for F2P (free to play) players. Most of the cast is fully voiced as well. We appreciate those little touches. Of course, it does have the same pitfalls as any mobile gacha. There is a ton of grinding, a little luck, and some corny dialog involved. However, The Fate series itself is much the same way. Plus, this is one of the few mobile RPGs that play in landscape mode. More space is a good thing.

Honkai Impact 3rd Price: Free to play / $3.99 per month

Honkai Impact 3rd followed a similar path as Azur Lane. It started out as just a mobile game but eventually had an anime adaptation. The game works like most gachas but has a little more action with hack-and-slash action RPG (role-playing game) mechanics. It’s a colorful game with plenty of characters and plenty of things to do. There are also seasonal events to keep things fresh for endgame players. There are in-app purchases along with a subscription cost. The subscription just gives you some guaranteed items on a timely basis, and you don’t really need it to enjoy the game. This same developer also does the critically acclaimed mobile RPG Genshin Impact (Google Play), which is another shoo-in for this list as well.

KonoSuba: Fantastic Days Price: Free to play

KonoSuba: Fantastic Days is a JRPG (Japanese role-playing game) starring the lovable comedy cast of KonoSuba. The main story relives the anime’s main story, so fans will get some nostalgia playing through it. Aside from that, you’ll collect characters from the show, customize them, and level them up to be more powerful. It’s also fully voice acted by the same cast as the show. The combat is a little slow, and it’s nothing you haven’t seen before in other gachas. It’s serviceable, fun, and a decent overall experience.

My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero Price: Free to play

MHA: The Strongest Hero is an action RPG (role-playing game) starring the cast of My Hero Academia. You get to control a variety of characters, each with their own special abilities and attack patterns. Players make their way through the story, beat up bad guys, and get stronger. The controls are a tad clunky at times, but you get used to it. While there’s a significant amount of button mashing involved, over time, you become used to it. It’s a reasonably decent anime game, and fans of the show already know most of the characters.

One Piece Treasure Cruise Price: Free to play

It’s bizarre to think that there are adults on this Earth who don’t know what a life without One Piece looks like. That’s about the same with anime games and Treasure Cruise. The game has been around for a long time. It’s a gacha RPG (role-playing game) like most anime games. You can summon from a pool of 2,000 characters, one of the largest of any gacha ever developed. There are various stories to play through, seasonal events to grind, and plenty of things to do. It can be a little overwhelming at first, but keep at it. You get used to most things pretty quickly.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross Price: Free to play

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is yet another mobile RPG gacha. This one takes place in The Seven Deadly Sins universe and you can get most of the characters from the series. The game also features an online PvP (player versus player) mode, a two-player co-op mode, and more. Unlike most gachas, you can customize the appearance of most characters so it’s not the same sprite all the time. Most of the complaints about this one revolve around its download size, which tops 4GB.

Sword Art Online Integral Factor Price: Free to play with optional subscription

Sword Art Online Integral Factor is an online RPG (role-playing game) that kind of mimics the base premise of SAO. You and other players team up to reach the 100th floor of Aincrad. It takes longer than you would think. It has the nostalgia factor since there are many characters from the anime. Combat is your typical action RPG and the controls are actually pretty decent. There isn’t a lot wrong with the game. You can also get an optional subscription that gives you various bonuses to progress the game more quickly. In terms of action RPGs, it’s not half bad.

If we missed any great anime games for mobile, tell us about them in the comments. You can also click here to check out our latest Android app and game lists.

Comments