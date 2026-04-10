Readers agree Android had to grow up, but few like what it has become

I think it’s fair to say that Android is built upon layers and layers of nostalgia, unlike any other operating system available today. This is a great thing for Google, as it fosters a sense of community and ownership and helps, in part, to support Android’s huge fan base. However, it also stirs uproar from this same userbase when Google implements foundational changes, such as its recent clampdown on app installations.

Balancing the need for modernization and improvement while keeping the “soul” of the product intact is a delicate act, and Google has arguably been pretty brash in Android’s handling in recent months.

Are you excited for Android 17? 811 votes Yes, I can't wait. 45 % Not yet, I'm waiting for some real new features. 35 % No, it's a lackluster update. 12 % I don't care about Android updates. 8 %

There’s no doubt that modern Android is jam-packed with features we couldn’t have imagined a decade ago, but just how strong is the longing for the Android of years gone by? That’s what we wanted to know from you, our readers.

In a feature written by my colleague Rita El Khoury about her disillusionment with Android’s recent trajectory, we ran a poll, asking you to vote on the best Android era, more specifically, your favorite “version and vision” of the OS. The results are now in. This survey racked up over 2,200 votes from our community, and it’s clear that nostalgia reigns over modernity.

Some 39% of respondents prefer the “old Android,” one that is “Free, open, full of choice” over any modern version. Given that many of our readers are enthusiasts and likely have many years of Android experience under their belts, this isn’t a huge surprise. Mid-2010s Android is starkly different from 2026 Android, and so is the hardware, headline features, and unrestricted, user-first philosophy.

Naturally, readers’ first taste of Android is the one fondly cemented in their memories. Per commenter nakedpwr: I’m old now. Android seems more of a memory than what I’m holding. When you lose a freedom they don’t return. There are those of us that want to “turn wrenches on weekends” and flash ROMs and we still feel inspired by some of the milestones you can only witness when you get to see it from the inside. We were tricked. This is not an evolution. This is greed and power and wrestling for control and a reason to mourn it’s loss the same way you would feel about losing your sight. What A Brave New World… Other users have a more nuanced vision of old Android. Reader Fianluca Daniele Di Maggio writes: Old Android was a very mixed bag. Some UIs were good, others were miserable. Nowadays though, most are perfectly usable. Of course not all that exist today are made equally, but the general quality is way better than back in the days. Interestingly, those in favor of “The middle-years” of Android (21.4%) don’t massively outnumber those in favor of “Today’s Android” (19.9%). Nominally, the difference is just 33 votes.

Just over 17% of respondents believe that “Each version was right for its own era,” and this is the sensible, pragmatic take. Early Android was built by enthusiasts for enthusiasts; modern Android serves a broad population with all levels of know-how.

Reader softwaredevfb summarizes this perfectly: The world has changed since those good old days most reminisce about here. New challenges equal new requirements and feelings must get hurt. There will be increased scrutiny. In the long run, it is what we need. In case you were wondering, there are some people who “don’t like any version of Android” at all, but it’s a mere 2.1% share of the vote.

Do you think Google's new sideloading flow will have a significant impact on scams? 209 votes Yes. 12 % No, not without changes to the Play Store. 88 %

Of course, there are arguments that Google is focusing on locking down the wrong part of Android. As Rita mentions in her article, the company should address the numerous scammy apps on the Play Store, and several commenters feel this is where the company should focus its primary efforts.

Like it or not, it’s clear that Android is changing and will continue to change in the years to come. Whether Google is going about it the right or wrong way is a matter of personal interpretation, as this poll suggests.

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