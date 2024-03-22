15 best Android multiplayer games

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

Android gaming has been getting better day by day. In the past, multiplayer games used to mean just leaderboards. But now there are a ton of games that support actual multiplayer play, including real-time co-op or PvP (player versus player). If you’re looking for something to play with your friends, here are the best Android multiplayer games.

The best Android multiplayer games

Monopoly GO Price: Free to play

Monopoly Go is a multiplayer game that allows you to engage in real-time matches with family, friends or players from around the world. It is a digital adaptation of the classic board game. It can be played like the traditional board game where you build house, hotels and pull chance cards. What sets the digital version apart are unique elements such as tournaments and mini-games. These additional features enhance the overall gameplay.

Call of Duty: Mobile Price: Free to play

Call of Duty: Mobile is one of the newer multiplayer games on the list. It’s also surprisingly good. It’s an online FPS (First-person Shooter) game with a variety of multiplayer modes. That includes classic Call of Duty deathmatches as well as a 100-person battle royale mode similar to PUBG and Fortnite. The game also features some mild gacha elements as you collect famous people from the game series and customize them with various weapon and gear skins. There are a few bugs here and there, but these should get ironed out over time.

Garena Free Fire Max Price: Free to play

Garena Free Fire Max is the latest game in the Garena series. Like many on the list, it’s a battle royale shooter with up to 50 players in a single fight. You have the option to form squads of four, either randomly or with your friends. Once you drop into the game, your objective is to locate weapons and engage in combat with other players until only one squad or individual emerges victorious. It has decent graphics, decent controls, and plenty of stuff to do. The game has a history of bugs, but usually, they get ironed out.

Roblox Price: Free to play

The Roblox app offers a great multiplayer gaming experience. It was released in 2006 and has grown into a global sensation since then. It allows players to create their own virtual worlds and games. From adventure quests to creative building challenges gamers can do anything they want in this world. The platform also offers built-in mini-games that allow you to earn in-game currency. Roblox also allows you to customize your avatar according to your preferences, helping you to express yourself in your unique style.

Legends of Runeterra Price: Free to play

Legends of Runeterra is one of the more recent Android multiplayer gaming additions. This game adopts a player-versus-player format, combining elements of dueling, card collection, and automated battles. In the game, players unlock cards, construct decks, select champions, and engage in thrilling clashes with one another. With a roster of 24 champions and an extensive card collection, there’s a wealth of strategic possibilities to explore. Moreover, the gameplay, though challenging, offers plenty of opportunities for clever tactics to outwit your opponents. Importantly, it maintains a free-to-play (F2P) approach, ensuring you can enjoy it without needing to spend money.

Minecraft Price: $6.99/In-app purchases ($0.99 – $49.99 per item)

Minecraft is one of the most popular multiplayer games of all time on any platform. You’re dropped into a randomly generated world and then you can do pretty much whatever you want. The game includes cross-play with Xbox One and PC. That means you can play with your friends almost anywhere. The game includes three modes: survival, realms, and creative. The creative mode doesn’t let you die for any reason. Survival mode spawns bad guys, a food system, and you can die. Those looking for console-level quality in a mobile game can’t do much better than this. It is actually a PC and console game as well. The game costs $6.99 upfront. The in-app purchases are for character skins.

Old School RuneScape Price: Free / $12.49 per month / $79.99 per year

Old School RuneScape is, obviously, one of the older multiplayer games on the list. This one is an MMORPG (massive multiplayer online games) and a rarity in the Android space. It uses a subscription service rather than freemium elements to drive revenue and that’s not something you see every day. The game itself is quite good. You traverse a huge world, perform many quests, find loot, trade with other players, and take on tons of bad guys. It has a large community and surprisingly responsive developers. There is a free version of the game that is a bit scaled-down, but it’s still fun. The official Runescape has a Google Play app as well.

Pokemon Go Price: Free to play

Pokemon Go is one of the most popular multiplayer mobile games. Players roam the real world in search of Pokemon, gym battles, and Poke Stops to refill on items. The game is technically single-player. However, gym battles, trainer battles, and just playing them is totally doable with groups of people. In fact, many people who play the game do so solely for the social elements. The player base isn’t nearly as big as it used to be, but many places have official Facebook groups for players to find one another.

Golf Battle Price: Free / In-app purchases ($0.99 – $99.99 per item)

The Golf Battle app brings the golf course to your fingertips. The app offers great graphics. It also has fancy clubs which you can collect and upgrade. In addition, it helps you to improve your golf balls to gain an edge on the greens. Another good thing about it is that it has over 12o mini-golf courses. Plus, the game’s multiplayer functionality allows you to play against friends and competitors from around the globe.

Riptide GP: Renegade Price: $2.99

Riptide GP: Renegade is probably the best racing game available. The campaign mode is fun and has plenty of events. There is even a storyline, multiple wave runners to buy and upgrade, and more. The online multiplayer option is above average. Up to eight total players can compete in head-to-head matchups. It also supports split-screen multiplayer mode, hardware controllers, and more. There’s even a challenge mode where you can compete against the best times of your friends. It has no in-app purchases to get in the way and we liked that a lot.

Rocket League Sideswipe Price: Free to play

Rocket League Sideswipe is the official Rocket League game on mobile. It’s not quite the same as the PC version, but it’s still quite a bit of fun. Players compete in one vs one or two vs two matches. Yes, you can play with friends as well. You use your car to knock the ball into the goal. Games take place in less than two minutes for the most part, so it’s a good mobile phone experience. While it may not offer the expansive multiplayer experience found in some other titles on this list, there are moments when you simply want a game to enjoy with a single friend.

Streets of Rage 4 Price: $8.99/In-app purchases ($1.99 per item)

Streets of Rage 4 is an old-school beat ’em up, much like you found in the arcades in the 1990s. You pick a character, battle your way through levels, and fight bosses until you reach the end. The game serves as a good adaptation of the console and PC version, and there’s also an available DLC (downloadable content) for those seeking additional content. For multiplayer, you join a friend in co-op mode to finish the levels together. This one is nice because it also has offline support, controller support, and more. The only downside is that the multiplayer isn’t quite as huge as some of the battle royale games on this list.

Supercell games Price: Free to play

Supercell developed some of the most popular multiplayer games in recent memory. Their biggest hits include Clash Royale, Clash of Clans, and Boom Beach. Clash of Clans and Boom Beach are strategy games. Players build up bases and armies and fight each other for resources. Clash Royale is a card dueling game similar to Hearthstone. Each game has tons of active players. That means it’s not difficult to find people to play with. Their latest game is Brawl Stars, a competitive multiplayer beat ’em up. They’re not perfect, though, and they change the game balance fairly frequently. As long as you don’t mind that, these games provide decent experiences.

T3 Arena Price: Free to play

T3 Arena is a third-person hero shooter that gives off some light Overwatch vibes. It’s also an online PvP game where you drop into matches and take on other players. We like this game because it has a variety of game modes along with a decent selection of heroes. Each hero has its own set of abilities that you can synergize with teammates or use on your own to turn the tide of battle. Released in the latter part of 2022, it has quietly become a surprising success. It’s a good overall multiplayer game, and it definitely scratches that online shooter itch.

Terraria Price: $4.99

Terraria is kind of like a 2D version of Minecraft. There’s a huge, open world for you to explore. You mine resources, craft stuff, build stuff, and defeat enemies. There is a multiplayer mode that works online or over local Wi-Fi if you want to play with friends at home. Much like Minecraft, there is a metric ton of things to do. The ceiling is your imagination. We think Minecraft is the better game, but Terraria is something in the same genre that’s also a little bit different.

