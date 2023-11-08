The best Android flashlight apps with no extra permissions

Flashlight apps are a dying breed. Google has let users turn on the Android flashlight since Lollipop, and OEMs have included them on their OEM skins for far longer. However, we have not forgotten about those of you who prefer having a third-party app or have devices too old to have their own flashlight app. Below is a list of the best Android flashlight apps with the bare minimum permissions that should work perfectly for you.

Most of these should have as few as two (internet access for advertising and then the camera permission). There are a couple that have just the camera permission as well. Here are the best flashlight apps for Android.

The best flashlight apps for Android

Color Flashlight Price: Free

Color Flashlight is one of the most popular flashlight apps. It also has a metric ton of features. It uses either your screen or the LED flash on the back of the device. The app can strobe in various patterns and colors (on-screen only). There are also features like custom effects, emergency effects, and more. It does everything. The app is entirely free, with no in-app purchases. There are ads, though.

Flashlight by Light Apps Studio Price: Free / Optional pro version

Flashlight isn’t the most unique name, but it’s a decent flashlight app. It includes a simple UI, a quick on and off button, and a widget, and you can even shake the phone to turn the flashlight on and off. Plus, it has the usual no permissions, is free, and has no advertising. You can get the pro version for $4.99 if you want to, but it’s entirely optional. This isn’t the most unique app on the list, but it’s simple and gets the job done.

Flashlight by ArtLine Price: Free

Flashlight Classic is a very simple flashlight app. It works like most. The app engages either your phone screen or the LED flash for light. It also comes with a small installation size (0.9MB), no unnecessary fluff, a timer, and more. The flashlight works with the screen off. There is some advertising. It shouldn’t get in the way of functionality, though. Otherwise, it’s completely free and has no unnecessary permissions.

Flashlight by flashlight app Price: Free

Flashlight (formerly by Ruddy Rooster) is one of the simple flashlight apps. It works with your device screen and the LED flash on your camera. The app strobes light in various patterns (on the screen). That includes stuff like Morse Code, SOS, and other stuff. Additionally, the developer explains every permission the app uses. It’s a simple, free flashlight app. There are advertisements. We would’ve liked a way to pay for it to remove those. However, it’s not a huge deal.

Flashlight HD Price: Free / Optional pro version

Flashlight HD is another older flashlight app with a good pedigree. It also uses the screen and/or the LED light on the back of the phone. The app also includes home screen widgets, multiple colors (on-screen only), and a simple design. Like most, it’s a free app with some advertising. There is a $2.99 pro version without ads. The developer has a list of devices this app won’t work within the Play Store listing. Otherwise, it’s a solid flashlight app.

Icon Torch Price: Free

Icon Torch is one of the unique flashlight apps. It has no user interface. That means there are no settings, nothing to learn, or anything like that. The icon for the app turns your LED flash on or off. That’s it. It doesn’t change colors or shape when the light is on or off. It’s just a simple button that makes light happen in the back of your device. It also features no advertising, no in-app purchases, and it’s otherwise free. That’s it. It’s just a super basic flashlight app.

Flashlight: No Permissions Price: Free / Optional donation

Rounding up the list of apps called “Flashlight,” Flashlight: No Permissions by Humberto is one of the few truly free flashlight apps with no in-app purchases or advertising. Its feature list is a bit bare. You open it, turn on your LED flash, and that’s it. The interface is nothing special, either. That’s okay because it’s not supposed to. It’s a simple app that works right. Its last update was back in 2016. We hope the developer keeps this one current. If not, it should still work for most people for a while. The free and paid versions are the same. The $1.00 is an optional purchase to support the developer.

Tiny Flashlight Price: Free

Tiny Flashlight is another very popular flashlight app. It is a small app with a smaller install size than most. The app contains extra features, although many require extra plugins. This is to preserve the size of the original app and add a level of customization. The app also contains a persistent notification toggle (useful for newer Android lock screens) and support for on-screen flashlights and the LED flash in the back. It’s simple, it works, and it’s cheap. There are ads, but they’re not bad.

Torch – Ultimate Flashlight Price: Free

Torch is a surprisingly excellent and modern flashlight app. It uses both the LED on the back of your phone and the screen for a flashlight if you want to go that route. Additionally, the app features an AMOLED-friendly dark mode, a flashlight widget for the home screen, one permission (camera for the flashlight), no ads, no other permissions, and it’s under 1MB in size. It hits every conceivable check box for a good camera app. This is an easy recommendation.

The one already on most phones Price: Free

Android proper and most OEMs include a flashlight function natively. Generally, the option is in the Quick Settings menu. All you need to do is swipe down, find, and engage it. Some devices like the LG V10 and V20 let you do this without turning your screen on. In any case, we always recommend giving the stock option a fair shake before introducing potentially unnecessary third-party options. Many OEMs also include widgets for their flashlight functions as well.

