Sales may not be the most exciting way of exploiting generative AI, but it’s certainly very practical if makes your company’s workforce richer and avoids wasting time on simple or repetitive tasks. With that in mind, here are some of the best AI tools currently available.

The best AI tools for sales The name of the game when using AI in sales is efficiency. There’s no task an AI can handle that a human salesperson can’t — it’s just that AI makes it possible to reach more people faster, and hopefully present those potential customers with targeted, friendly, and readable sales pitches. Even then, expect the human factor to make the ultimate difference. ChatGPT

ChatGPT might not seem like a sales tool on the surface, but it speeds up a lot of the tasks salespeople cope with on a daily basis. It can answer questions, summarize material, and draft and proofread writing efforts ranging from emails to marketing copy. You may need to learn a few tricks to refine prompts and get the results you’re after, but for some people, ChatGPT may be the only AI tool they need to bother with.

One underrated aspect is its usefulness in research and brainstorming, since it can quickly produce lists and outlines for projects. With research, be sure to fact-check your sources — but that’s something you should do with any AI tool.

ChatGPT is typically free to use, although you may have to wait in line depending on demand. To get around that you can subscribe to ChatGPT Plus for $20 per month, with further benefits such as plug-ins, faster response times, and access to the AI’s latest language model.

Pipedrive

While Pipedrive as a whole is a about what you’d expect from a CRM suite — the name derives from its focus on sales pipelines — one of its unique features is the Sales Assistant, a bot that scans your company’s sales data and recommends various actions, such as focusing on deals that are more likely to turn a profit. The Assistant can also generate data on how both team members and sales campaigns are doing.

Pipedrive integrates with a number of outside service such as Slack, Outgrow, Wingman, and Klenty. Prices for the tool start at $178.80 per year or $21.90 per month, but as is commonplace, you’ll need to upgrade to a higher tier to access full features. Regardless of plan, you can expand AI usage even further with a website chatbot included in the LeadBooster add-on.

Seismic

Seismic

Seismic is a pretty broad sales platform, but one of its selling points is something called Seismic Aura. The AI tries to identify patterns and behaviors in sales data, which can potentially improve efficiency and expose opportunities. It’s featured in a Google Chrome extension that specifically aims to coach salespeople on potential deals. The more Aura is used, the better its recommendations should become.

AI is used in other areas as well, such as Seismic Knowledge, a feature that supplies documentation and answers in the middle of a sales team’s workflow. That particular tech is based on OpenAI’s GPT engine.

It’s important to note here that Seismic is mostly geared towards mid- to large-sized businesses. The company does partner with smaller ones, but it doesn’t have any ready-made public pricing available — you’ll have to talk to Seismic if you want to get onboard.

Seamless.AI

Seamless.AI

Seamless.AI is a search engine focused on hunting down B2B sales leads, the idea being that you won’t waste time trying to identify clients and their current points of contact. In fact the company offers a free Chrome extension for this, though naturally, the best features are reserved for paying customers.

One of those paid features is the Writer, which drafts things like email responses, social media posts, and cold-call scripts. In theory you could use ChatGPT for the same tasks, but Seamless.AI’s prompts are purpose-built, so they should ideally produce more reliable results. It can be tough to wrangle a chatbot into narrowly-focused tasks.

Of course, it’s not just the Writer that uses AI. There’s a lot of data-gathering going on behind the scenes, and its Autopilot feature works to automate list-building, potentially gathering thousands of contacts based on your criteria. Once you’ve got that data, you can export it to outside tools like Salesforce and Hubspot.

As with Seismic you’ll have to talk to Seamless.AI about pricing, but there is a trial available, or you can simply use the basic, AI-less Chrome extension.

