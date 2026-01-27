Your Belkin Wemo smart home device could stop working this week: Here's what to do about it

TL;DR Belkin will shut down its Wemo cloud service for smart home devices later this week.

Around two dozen devices are at risk of going obsolete, but you might be eligible for a partial refund if you bought them recently.

However, if your device supports Apple HomeKit or Thread, it is immune to the shutdown.

The shutdown date for Belkin’s Wemo smart home app is almost upon us. On January 31, 2026, Wemo’s cloud service will be shuttered, and any devices that run on it will effectively be turned into dumb devices (if they can still function, as with light bulbs). Therefore, Belkin is sending final reminders to owners and telling them they may be eligible for refunds in certain cases.

After first announcing Wemo’s shutdown back in July last year, Belkin is sending emails to users again, reminding them to arrange alternatives if needed. In its email to existing users, Belkin also notes that while its Wemo cloud interface is shutting down, devices compatible with Apple’s HomeKit or Thread’s IoT protocol will continue to work through their respective services.

It also mentions that in certain cases, particularly when the device is still under warranty, users may be eligible for a partial refund. However, they must apply for the refund by January 31st, as the request window will close then.

If you use an old Belkin Wemo device and are unsure whether it may be affected, here’s a list of all the models that will stop functioning starting at the end of this week: Wemo Link

Wemo Humidifier

Wemo CrockPot

Wemo Heater B

Wemo Air Purifier

Wemo Heater A

Wemo Coffee Maker (Mr. Coffee)

Wi-Fi Baby Monitor

Wemo LED Lighting Bundle

Wemo Motion Sensor

Wemo Switch + Motion Sensor

Wemo Maker Module

Wemo Zigbee Bulb, E27

Wemo Insight v2

Wemo Switch

Wemo Light Switch v2

Wemo Insight

Wemo Smart Light Switch 3-Way

Wemo Mini Smart Plug

Wemo Wi-Fi Smart Light Switch with Dimmer

Wemo Smart Light Switch

Wemo HomeKit Bridge

Wemo Dimmer Light Switch

Wemo Mini Plugin Switch

Wemo Light Switch

Wemo Outdoor Plug

Wemo Mini Smart Plug

You can also verify the products’ SKU from this support page on Belkin’s website. Some of these devices come with three years of warranty and may be eligible for a refund, even if you purchased them way back in 2023. To claim your partial refund, you can reach out to the customer support by dialing 1-800-223-5546 or via live chat through the website. Here are the devices with a 3-year warranty: Wemo Mini Switch – F7C063

Wemo Smart Light Switch – WLS040

Wemo Smart Light Switch 3-Way – WLS0403

How to keep using your Belkin Wemo smart home device even after shutdown If you still wish to continue using your Wemo switches that have neither Apple Kit nor Thread support, there may be a potential workaround. The YouTube channel Tom’s Smart Home has a video that shows how to enable Wemo devices to be controlled via Home Assistant.

The solution requires some Python coding on a terminal, which shouldn’t be difficult if you follow it step-by-step. However, you might want to take a savvy friend’s help installing Python on a Windows or Mac machine to help get started.

