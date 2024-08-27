Deal: This Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand is $52 off

These MagSafe magnetic wireless charging stands look really cool, but for some reason they tend to be very expensive. For example, the Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand is usually $150, which is a bit too much for a charging product. Deals come from time to time, though, and right now, you can get it for $98, a much more reasonable price, especially considering it can charge your phone, smartwatch, and wireless earbuds. Get the Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand for $98

This offer is available from Walmart. The discount only applies to the Black color version.

There’s a very important factor to keep in mind! This charging stand is mostly made for Apple users. For starters, it uses MagSafe magnetic technology, which so far only comes standard with newer iPhones, starting with the iPhone 12 series. The smartwatch wireless charger is also made for Apple Watches. At least the earbuds wireless charging pad should work with any earbuds case that features wireless charging, though. And you can also add a MagSafe adapter to any smartphone.

If you can get past these barriers, this is an awesome wireless charger that can power your smartphone at up to 15W. It is also a really good-looking wireless charger, and it will serve as a great hub to keep all your mobile products juiced up.

Want in on this deal? Go get it soon! There is no sign of how long this offer will stick around. Not to mention, this is the lowest price we’ve seen this accessory hit.

You might like

Comments