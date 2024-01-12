This MagSafe phone stand automatically turns to keep you in the frame

Belkin

TL;DR Belkin has launched the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro gadget at CES 2024.

This is an iPhone stand that offers automatic tracking for videos and more.

Expect to pay $179.99 for the device.

Using a smartphone tripod to film yourself is fine if you’re stationary, but what if you need to move around in your video? That’s where this cool Belkin phone stand comes in.

Belkin showed off the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro at CES 2024 this week, and this phone stand can automatically track you while filming video or using video calling apps. The stand is made for iPhones, connecting to your Apple device via MagSafe and NFC.

The accessory maker claims that the new stand has 360-degree face, body, and movement tracking. It can also automatically tilt by up to 90 degrees. The stand also offers 15W wireless charging for your iPhone via MagSafe when it’s plugged into the wall. Otherwise, Belkin claims up to five hours of usage via the built-in battery.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a phone stand/tripod of sorts with automatic tracking like this. However, Belkin’s solution stands out thanks to the use of Apple’s DockKit framework, meaning you don’t need to use a proprietary app to get auto-tracking functionality. In fact, the accessory maker says this solution supports Facetime, various video conferencing apps, and your camera app.

The Auto-Tracking Stand Pro has an asking price of $179.99, with pre-orders opening later this month. We’ve asked Belkin about the possibility of an Auto-Tracking Stand Pro for Android devices and we’ll update the article if/when the company gets back to us.

We’re not holding our breath, though, as an Android version would likely require Qi2 wireless charging support and a similar framework as DockKit. Unfortunately, there aren’t any major Android phones that support Qi2 right now, while Android lacks the equivalent of DockKit.

