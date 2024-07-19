Bel-Air season 3: Release date, cast, plot, and other rumors

Andrew Grush / Android Authority

Bel-Air is a pretty dramatic shift from the 1990s sitcom it’s based around, literally. While some of the core story beats are similar, Bel-Air has gained attention for its darker, grittier take. After season 2 ended on a bit of a cliffhanger, many of us couldn’t wait to learn more and thankfully season 3 is almost on its way. Read on to find out what we know about the Bel-Air season 3 release date, plot, cast, and more.

Bel-Air season 3 release date Bel-Air’s filming was initially delayed a bit due to recent Hollywood strikes, but Peacock has since set the official Bel-Air season 3 release date for August 15, 2024. The first three episodes of the new season will be available straight away, with additional episodes rolling out weekly thereafter until the season ends.

Bel-Air season 3 cast

The entire main cast returns for Bel-Air season 3. As a refresher, here’s a breakdown of the main cast: Will is played by Jabari Banks

Carlton is played by Olly Sholotan

Hilary is played by Coco Jones

Ashley is played by Akira Akbar

Geoffrey is played by Jimmy Akingbola

Lisa is played by Simone Joy Of course, Season 3 will bring fresh blood as well. Alycia Pascual-Peña and rapper Vic Mensa are both joining this season, playing the characters Quentin and Amira. You can also expect a few recurring cast members to return including Justin Cornwell as Hilary’s ex-boyfriend, Karrueche Tran as Hilary’s frenemy Ivy, and Jovian Wade as Geoffry’s estranged son.

What to expect from Bel-Air season 3

To understand what’s coming in season 3, let’s quickly recap the previous season. Season 2 brought some pretty big changes to the source material, including introducing the idea that Will’s father didn’t abandon his family, he was in prison for thirteen years. The season also dived deeper into Will’s own journey to discover himself and overcome his trust issues, something he makes some progress on but ultimately, it’s still an issue at the season’s end.

The season wrapped up with more than a few cliffhangers as Carlton battles addiction and Geoffrey is haunted by his own troubled past in London. It also ended on a slightly optimistic note, however, as the season concluded with the end of school for the year, and Will hoping for a great summer.

As you’d expect, season 3 picks up right where the last season left off, this time focusing on Will’s life outside of the school year. The trailer suggests Will continues to get himself into trouble, getting involved in a dangerous street race, and much more. You can check it out for yourself below in the first official Bel-Air season 3 trailer:

Where to watch Bel-Air season 3 Bel-Air season 3 will stream on Peacock starting August 15, 2024. The three episodes are scheduled to premiere, with weekly episodes to follow.

FAQs

Are there any major cast changes for Bel-Air Season 3? All main cast members from season 1 and 2 are returning. Additionally, several new cast members are joining. That said, there have been no recasts or major changes.

Could Will's mom return in season 3 of Bel-Air? While not a central character to the story, Will’s mom certainly has a role to play. Rumors suggest she could definitely resurface in season 3 as well.

