The Beats Studio Pro is a steal at 51% off this Prime Day

Beats

Quality noise canceling headphones are pretty much a must-have these days. Whether you’re hopping into your car for a long commute or need to answer a call in a loud room, it’s your headphones that’ll keep you going. The only downside is that the best headphones are often not cheap. Well, not unless you chance upon an amazing deal on Prime Day.

For example, usually priced at $350, the Beats Studio Pro headphones are now available on Amazon at a 51% discount, meaning you’ll only have to pay $170 to bring them home. This is a substantial deal because Amazon has only matched this price once before for Black Friday, making it a pretty rare opportunity to snag these headphones for less!

These headphones have a fairly lightweight construction, and the sound quality can only be described as top-notch. They also support USB DAC, which allows you to listen to music wired over USB-C. This is a not-so-common feature, but it will be a game-changer for many. They have a pretty impressive battery life, hitting up to 40 hours of listening time. And if that’s not plenty, a 10-minute Fast Fuel charge will give you four hours of additional listening time.

Like this deal? Buy the Beats Studio Pro on Amazon today! And if you want to access other Prime-specific deals, go ahead and sign up for a free 30-day trial.

