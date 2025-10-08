Prime deal alert! The high-end Beats Studio Pro just hit $169.99 on Amazon

Ready to upgrade your audio experience? We’ve seen big price drops on the Beats Studio Pro before, but this one is next level. This year’s Amazon Prime Big Deal Days brings you these premium headphones at their lowest price yet. Beats Studio Pro for $169.99 (57% off)

For a limited time, the premium cans are on sale for just $169.99. That’s a whopping 51% off their retail price of $349.95. Boasting the best discount of the year on Amazon, it’s a perfect chance to invest in high-quality sound without breaking the bank.

Beats Studio Pro Beats Studio Pro Spatial audio, lossless playback, and big battery life The Beats Studio Pro are a relatively light-weight set of Bluetooth headphones. With up to 40 hours of battery life, USB Type-C charging and wired playback, as well as a 3.5mm port, ANC, and Spatial Audio, these are contenders for the hottest headphones of 2023. See price at Amazon Save $179.96 Prime Deal

The Beats Studio Pro headphones are packed with features to enhance your listening journey. They come with a re-engineered acoustic design that significantly reduces distortion. You also get fully adaptive Active Noise Cancelling, alongside advanced features like personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. The headphones offer up to 40 hours of battery life, and with Fast Fuel, you can get four hours of playback from just a ten-minute charge. They’re also designed for seamless compatibility, whether you’re using Apple or Android devices, with cool add-ons like voice-targeting microphones for clearer calls.

Remember, most of these remarkable Prime Day discounts are exclusive to Prime members. If you’re not already subscribed, consider taking advantage of the 30-day free trial to make the most of deals like this one!

