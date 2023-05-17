Beats by Dre launches Beats Studio Buds Plus with transparent option

Beats by Dre

TL;DR Beats by Dre has launched the latest iteration of its Beats Studio Buds Plus.

The new buds feature better Active Noise Canceling and Transparency modes.

The Beats Studio Buds Plus sell for $170.

It’s been almost two years since the Beats Studio Buds made its debut. Now Beats by Dre (an Apple subsidiary) is launching the successor to those earbuds, the Beats Studio Buds Plus.

Design-wise, there aren’t any surprises here. The compact earbuds share a lot in common with the earbuds from 2021. However, that’s just on the outside. The inside of these audio devices received some big improvements, most notably in the Active Noise Canceling (ANC) and Transparency mode departments.

According to the store page, the Beats Studio Buds Plus features 1.6 times better ANC than before. This is attributed to having three times larger microphones, new venting, and a more powerful processor.

Speaking of processors, it’s important to point out that these earbuds don’t use the same chip found in the AirPods Pro. Despite being owned by Apple, Beats by Dre uses its own proprietary chip in favor of universal support on Android and iOS.

As for Transparency mode, the company claims its new earbuds are two times better than before. Another improvement is the battery life, which has gone up from a total of 24 hours to a total of 36 hours.

Additionally, the Buds Plus offers spatial audio for Dolby Atmos, an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance, Google Fast Pair, Fast Fuel (an hour of playback after a five-minute charge), and audio switching between devices.

If you’d like to pick up a pair for yourself, they are currently available in the Beats by Dre online store. Available in Black/Gold, Ivory, and transparent, and they will set you back $170.

