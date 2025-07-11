Don't wait: Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds are 28% off for a few more hours

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

If you’re looking to upgrade your workout gear, you have a few more hours of Prime Day to catch this record deal on the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds. The wireless buds are on offer for just $179.99, which is a full $20 lower than we’ve ever previously tracked their price. Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 for $179.99 (28% off)

Designed for fitness enthusiasts, the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 features secure-fit ear hooks made from lightweight nickel-titanium alloy, 20% lighter than previous models. With up to ten hours of playback on a full charge and 45 hours when using the redesigned charging case, these earbuds are perfect for long workout sessions. The charging case is 33% smaller and supports wireless charging.

The earbuds are equipped with heart rate monitoring sensors to provide real-time data during workouts. They also feature advanced Active Noise Canceling (ANC) and Transparency mode for a customizable listening experience. Powered by the Apple H2 chip, these earbuds offer a balanced sound profile with Adaptive EQ and Personalized Spatial Audio. The IPX4 rating ensures they are sweat and water-resistant, suitable for intense workouts. On-device controls and tactile volume rockers provide convenient operation.

You don’t need to be an Amazon Prime member to catch this particular deal, but you also don’t have time to sleep on it — the offer will almost certainly end at midnight when Prime Day draws to a close.