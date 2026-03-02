Holy AR, Batman! RayNeo embraces Dark Knight theme for new AR glasses

RayNeo

TL;DR After unveiling the Air 4 Pro at CES, RayNEO has now formally announced Batman and Joker-themed variants.

The new Batman Edition also includes a special display that blocks out light for a more immersive experience.

The new models will be offered at the early bird price of $269 for a limited time and are available now.

After unveiling the Air 4 Pro at CES 2026, RayNeo is back at MWC with a new special edition Batman-themed twist.

Outside of the obvious design differences, the Air 4 Pro Batman Edition offers mostly the same experience as before, with one exception. The glasses now have a specially designed light shield that blocks out ambient light for a more immersive experience. Not feeling the Batman Edition? The company is also offering a Joker edition as well.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

For those who need the refresh, the Air 4 Pro pushes the envelope in several ways. Not only does it add an impressive HDR10 AR display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits of brightness to the equation, but there’s also an improved Vision 4000 chip that offers real-time video enhancements, such as converting SDR content and transforming 2D videos into 3D.

Speakers are also greatly enhanced over the RayNeo Air 3 series, thanks to the inclusion of four precision-tuned speakers designed in collaboration with Bang & Olufsen.

The Joker Edition and Batman Edition are expected to retail for around $319, with an early bird price of $269. As you might have guessed, this is a small premium over the $299 retail price and $249 early bird price offered on the standard model. All three versions are available now from RayNeo.

Follow