Say goodbye to your free time: Balatro just went on sale on Android

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

TL;DR Balatro is currently 30% off on the Google Play Store.

The sale knocks the price down from $9.99 to $6.99.

Balatro is rated generally suitable for everyone age 10 and up.

One of the hottest and most addictive games to come out in 2024 was Balatro. The game first arrived on consoles and PC, but later came to mobile as well. It’s the type of game that once you start playing, you’ll have a difficult time trying to put it down. If you’ve been curious at all about Balatro, right now is the best time to get it on the Google Play Store.

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If you go to Balatro’s Play Store listing today, you’ll see that the price has been slashed. The title was previously $9.99, but now you can get it for only $6.99. That’s 30% off on one of the best card games around. If you plan to take advantage of this offer, you’ll want to act fast. The 30% off sale is scheduled to end on May 28.

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

If you’re unfamiliar with Balatro, it’s a poker-themed roguelite deck-builder that’s rated for everyone ages 10 and up. The game tasks you with playing poker hands to earn enough chips to beat the enemy blinds. What makes Balatro stand out are the fun twists it throws in, like multipliers to raise your chip count, Jokers with special abilities, different decks for unique challenges, and more. Each run is just as exhilarating and satisfying as the last.

Since its release, Balatro has spawned countless imitators trying to recapture that lightning in a bottle, which only speaks more to how great the game is. I can say from personal experience, this is one game you don’t want to miss out on.

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