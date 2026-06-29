Say it AYN so: Odin and Thor handhelds are getting another price hike

AYN

TL;DR AYN has announced that its Thor and Odin series handhelds are getting another price hike on Friday.

The Thor devices are now $10 to $30 more expensive, while the Odin 2 Portal and Odin 3 handhelds go up by $10.

The price increase goes into effect on Friday, so you still have a few days to act if you’re keen on these devices.

AYN is one of the more premium Android handheld brands out there, but it hasn’t been immune to the RAM crisis. The company previously announced price hikes early this year for some models, but it’s now revealed even more bad news.

AYN confirmed on Discord that the Thor, Odin 3, and Odin 2 Portal handhelds will all receive price increases on Friday (July 3). The firm explained that the Thor Lite, Base, Pro, and Max 512GB models will all receive $10 price hikes. Meanwhile, the Max 1TB model will go up by $30. Big oof. Check out the screenshot below for a look at current prices compared to the new prices.

This is at least the third time this year that AYN has increased the price of the Thor range. Most of these variants saw a $10 to $20 price hike back in January. The company then issued a $10 to $40 price increase in March. What’s particularly notable this time is that the $249 Lite model, which hadn’t received a price increase in 2026, has also seen a price hike.

The handheld maker isn’t stopping with its Thor devices, though. AYN says that pricing for all Odin 3 models and the Odin 2 Portal will increase by $10. This follows a $10 to $40 price hike for the Odin 3 series in March. The Odin 2 Portal increase is especially notable as it’s also managed to avoid higher prices this year.

This is a disappointing turn of events, but these price hikes are out of AYN’s control. AI companies have been buying up RAM and storage at a breakneck pace, resulting in supply shortages and skyrocketing component costs. So electronics manufacturers are forced to pass these higher costs on to consumers. At least AYN is giving a heads-up so anyone who really wants one of these handhelds can buy it at the cheaper price.

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