The wait is over: The AYN Odin 3 gaming handheld is finally up for sale

TL;DR The AYN Odin 3 is now up for sale on the company’s website.

The base, Pro, Max, and Ultra models cost $329, $399, $449, and $519, respectively.

This handheld is available in Black, White, Rainbow, Clear Blue, and Clear Purple.

It has been a little over a month since the full specs of the Odin 3 were revealed. With that information out there, all that was left to do was wait for AYN’s new flagship handheld to go on sale. Well, the wait is over, as the device is now available on the company’s website.

Over on AYN’s website, you’ll see that you can now order an Odin 3. As we learned last month, there are four models to choose from: base (8GB of RAM/128GB of storage), Pro (12GB of RAM/256GB of storage), Max (16GB of RAM/512GB of storage), and Ultra (24GB of RAM/1TB of storage). It’s worth noting that the base model features UFS 3.1 storage, while the others use UFS 4.0.

The Odin 3 is also available in five different color options. These colors include Black, White, Rainbow, Clear Blue, and Clear Purple. However, it appears that the base model has sold out in all colors, except for Black.

If you want to see what this handheld is capable of, AYN just shared a new video on YouTube. The video provides a look at four fully operational engineering prototypes in each color, except for Clear Blue. You can see a user flicking through settings before starting up and playing the popular gacha game Wuthering Waves.

Something we didn’t know from the spec reveal last month was the prices, but AYN’s store page has cleared this up. You’ll be paying $329 for the base model, $399 for the Pro, $449 for the Max, and $519 for the Ultra.

Just as a refresher, this device features a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, an Adreno 830 GPU, a 6-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, an 8,000mAh battery, and support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0. You can also expect Android 15 to be installed out of the box.

