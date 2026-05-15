AYANEO's pricey Windows handhelds are this close to a release

TL;DR AYANEO has provided an update regarding its two upcoming Windows handhelds.

The company says it’s aiming to ship the $1,999 NEXT 2 in June.

The KONKR Fit, which was tipped to ship in April, could also ship in June.

AYANEO is one of many handheld makers affected by the RAM crisis, and it was forced to temporarily suspend pre-orders of the hyper-premium NEXT 2 Windows handheld. The crisis has also affected its KONKR Fit handheld PC, as it missed an April shipping date. The manufacturer has now issued an update regarding these two devices.

AYANEO confirmed on IndieGogo that it started production of key components for the NEXT 2. The company added that it now aims to begin trial production of the handheld in early June with mass production in mid-June.

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“According to the current progress, we believe that starting shipment in June remains achievable, and we will make every possible effort to meet this target,” the company explained.

The company stopped pre-orders in March, but says it still gets queries from people wanting to purchase the handheld. AYANEO says these users can contact customer service with their desired configuration and color, but the manufacturer says it can’t actually guarantee that these customers would get a device.

Do you prefer Android or Windows handhelds? 6 votes Android all the way 17 % Windows for me 33 % Neither, I prefer Linux 50 % I don't care about handhelds 0 %

“We will continue communicating with our suppliers to evaluate whether additional production may become possible in the future, especially when the RMA & storage costs go down. If circumstances allow, we may notify some customers if additional order opportunities become available,” it added.

AYANEO also provided an update for its KONKR Fit Windows handheld on Discord. The handheld was scheduled to begin shipping in April, but the company now estimates that production will begin by the end of the month. This presumably means a June shipping window.

Either way, people who pre-ordered these handhelds are spending a pretty penny. The base NEXT 2 (1TB/32GB) has a recommended price of $1,999 and an early bird price of $1,799. Meanwhile, the KONKR Fit starts at $999.

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