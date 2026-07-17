AYANEO tugs at your nostalgia once again with a new Game Boy Advance clone

TL;DR AYANEO has revealed the KONKR Pocket Advanced.

The company’s latest horizontal Android handheld takes heavy inspiration from the Nintendo Game Boy Advance.

At the beginning of July, AYANEO began teasing a new Android handheld that would “reimagine” an icon from the golden era of gaming handhelds. The company eventually revealed that the device would be called the KONKR Pocket Advance. Yesterday, AYANEO shared a teaser that only showed a blurry, shadowy outline of the product. Now the design has been fully revealed and it looks awfully familiar.

Just as promised, AYANEO delivered the first official image of the Pocket Advance today. Unsurprisingly, given the name, the system bears a striking resemblance to the Nintendo Game Boy Advance. However, there are a few notable differences between the two, one being the addition of two extra face buttons. There is also a USB-C port and what appear to be cooling vents located at the bottom. Based on just the image, the screen seems to be larger and the bezels a little thinner.



A legendary handheld that transcends generations

Carrying the memories of gaming’s golden era

Now, it returns with a bold new identity

KONKR Pocket Advance 🎮

An icon reborn in your hands

Classic nostalgia. Retro reimagined

More to come. Stay tuned🔥 Classic never fades with timeA legendary handheld that transcends generationsCarrying the memories of gaming’s golden eraNow, it returns with a bold new identityKONKR Pocket Advance 🎮An icon reborn in your handsClassic nostalgia. Retro reimaginedMore to come. Stay tuned🔥 pic.twitter.com/BjWLd01iws — AYANEO (@AYANEO__) July 17, 2026

Overall, it appears the sentiment toward the design has been positive. Some of the replies mention that they hope AYANEO will make the handheld affordable. There are also a few fans who want AYANEO to mass-produce the handheld, which is in reference to the extremely limited number of Pocket Micro 2’s the company recently released.

Meanwhile, on Reddit, there are quite a few comments about Anbernic’s RG34XX, which is another Game Boy Advance clone. Some users wonder if AYANEO’s handheld will outperform Anbernic’s offering. Others appear to question why make the Pocket Advance when Anbernic’s handheld already exists.

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