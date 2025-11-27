Prepare your wallet: AYANEO's glamorous Game Boy clone is launching soon

AYANEO

TL;DR AYANEO revealed the full specs of its upcoming Pocket VERT gaming handheld.

It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, with 8+128GB and 12+256GB configurations.

The product will launch in December, although full pricing has not been revealed.

With shipments for the Pocket FIT and Pocket AIR Mini going out, AYANEO is gearing up for yet another Android gaming handheld launch: the Pocket VERT. The company has teased a few details over the past month, but yesterday it finally revealed the full spec sheet, with hints as to when it might finally go up for sale.

The AYANEO Pocket VERT will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. The 2022 chipset should be more than capable of handling most emulation tasks, especially the consoles that play best on a compact handheld like this one. It will come in both 8+128GB and 12+256GB configurations.

The Pocket VERT is AYANEO's most unabashedly premium device yet.

Most of the other specs were revealed earlier this month. It will have the same high-density 3.5-inch LCD display as the Analogue Pocket, as well as a sizeable 6,000mAh battery. Apart from the D-pad and unmarked buttons, it will also feature a hidden trackpad beneath the all-glass front, which can be split to emulate dual joystick inputs.

AYANEO stopped short of revealing full pricing, but it did open pre-orders for the domestic Chinese audience, requiring a deposit of CNY 1699 (roughly $240). However, this is not the final cost of the console, which is expected to be significantly more.

The Pocket VERT is one of AYANEO’s most unabashedly premium products yet, competing with the company’s own Pocket DMG and cheaper devices like the Retroid Pocket Classic. Leaks have also indicated that ANBERNIC is close to releasing the RG 477V, which would be its most powerful vertical handheld to date.

The Indiegogo pre-campaign page is now live, so you can follow the project there for the latest details. The campaign will go live sometime in December, so you may not have to wait long to learn more.

