AYANEO gives us a better look at its Xperia Play revival

The video shows off this spiritual successor to the Sony Ericsson Xperia Play, highlighting the slide-out gamepad and more.

AYANEO previously confirmed the phone has a Dimensity 9300 chipset and a 165Hz OLED screen.

2011’s Sony Ericsson Xperia Play offered a slide-out gamepad, and we haven’t really seen anything like that since then. Fortunately, AYANEO recently announced a spiritual successor in the form of the Pocket Play. Now, the handheld maker has posted a YouTube video that shows off the upcoming phone in more detail.

The video (seen at the top of the page) shows the Pocket Play from a number of angles. We get a look at the slide-out gamepad, complete with two trackpads in lieu of analog sticks, transparent face buttons, and a D-pad. We also get a look at the shoulder keys, which are purely digital affairs as seen in previous images.

Other elements seen in the video include the rear cover (including the dual rear camera housing) and the flat screen. The clip also highlights the phone’s somewhat thick design, so those expecting a svelte form factor might be disappointed. But this still seems like it should fit in your pants pocket with little trouble.

The AYANEO Pocket Play will have a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor with active cooling, a 6.8-inch 165Hz OLED screen, and your choice of Void Black or Silver White color options. We’re still waiting for more details, such as the amount of RAM/storage, battery size, charging speeds, and more. Nevertheless, fans of the Xperia Play should certainly keep an eye on this device ahead of its Kickstarter release.

