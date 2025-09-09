The 4.2-inch Pocket AIR Mini is set to shake up the sub-$150 gaming handheld scene

TL;DR The AYANEO Pocket AIR Mini has a new 4.2-inch 4:3 screen, with a price “everyone can afford.”

As the name indicates, the design is a smaller version of the AYANEO Pocket AIR.

Rumors indicate it will cost less than $140, making it AYANEO’s most affordable device.

If there’s one retro gaming handheld OEM that doesn’t rest on its laurels, it’s AYANEO. The company is currently juggling two very high-profile launches in the Pocket DS and KONKR Pocket FIT, but now we’ve finally gotten our first real look at a third handheld, and it might be one you can actually afford.

The AYANEO Pocket AIR Mini is an entry-level device with a very compact form factor. It looks very much like its older sibling, the Pocket AIR, which launched back in 2023. As the company’s first Android-based device, it helped set the scene for the rest of its lineup, and now the highly sought-after handheld has been scrunched down and reduced in price.

The Mini version will feature a new 4.2-inch screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio perfect for retro emulation. With a resolution of 1280 x 960, it will offer pixel-perfect 4x upscaling of PSX and N64 and pixel-perfect 2x upscaling for Dreamcast games. Other older systems should also feature minimal letterboxing.

This morning, AYANEO revealed the full lineup of colorways, including a Retro Power edition. However, the company has not yet revealed specs, pricing, or a release date.

That said, past comments from AYANEO CEO Arthur Zhang have indicated that it will cost less than $140, making it the cheapest AYANEO handheld to date if true. This is the first device in AYANEO’s CODE-R lineup of budget-oriented handhelds, and the company is promising that “everyone can afford” to buy it.

AYANEO also launched another more budget-conscious sub-brand, called KONKR, earlier this year. Its first release, the KONKR Pocket FIT, offers flagship performance at a lower price, but still doesn’t come close to what most people would consider budget-friendly, starting at $239. It’s clearly positioned to compete with AYN, which just released its new flagship, the AYN Odin 3.

Despite the lack of official info and the packed schedule of releases, we still expect the Pocket AIR Mini to launch soon. It’s offered as a free bonus to backers of both the Pocket S2 and KONKR Pocket FIT, which is expected to start shipping in October. Stay tuned for more info on this one in the coming weeks.

