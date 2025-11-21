Skip the giant TV, these Roku TV projectors are on sale for Black Friday

Aurzen & Roku

If you’ve been daydreaming about a home theater setup but don’t want a giant TV overtaking your living room, Black Friday is the time to shop. Among the projectors currently hitting steep discounts, Aurzen’s compact Roku TV projectors are down to some of their best prices of the year. More importantly, both models currently on sale deliver far more portability than a wall-mounted behemoth. Aim either at a blank wall, and you’re all set for holiday movie nights.

Aurzen EAZZE D1R

At an approachable price point, the EAZZE D1R features built-in Roku TV for straightforward streaming without any extra hardware. It also packs 1080p resolution and Dolby Audio, plus auto focus and auto keystone for near-instant setup. Brightness lands at 280 ANSI lumens, which is solid for dark or evening viewing, and projection can stretch from 60 to 150 inches. That range should be more than ample for movies, gaming, or turning your space into an aggressively cozy virtual fireplace. Dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth round out the essentials. It’s an easy win for anyone wanting a plug-and-play projector that won’t dominate the room or the budget.

Aurzen EAZZE D1R Cube

If you want something smaller and even more aesthetic-friendly, the D1R Cube delivers the same core convenience in a minimalist, portable design. Weighing just under three pounds, it’s easy to move from room to room or stash on a bookshelf without drawing attention. It includes built-in Roku TV to keep your streaming lineup ready to go and maintains a simple setup with auto focus and auto keystone. The Cube also bumps brightness up to 330 ANSI lumens, which makes it still best in dim spaces but gives it a noticeable step up from the standard model. It also features dual 5W speakers to hold its own without extra audio gear.

For most shoppers, the standard D1R is the easiest pick for the price, but the Cube’s brighter output and more giftable design make it a worthwhile upgrade if you can swing the extra $40. Both models also support voice control via HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant, plus Apple AirPlay for easy casting, though the availability of certain features may vary by region or firmware.

Whether you want a living-room cinema, a backyard screen, or a “theater” that migrates from room to room, these Aurzen deals make it more affordable. Just add popcorn and a willing wall.

