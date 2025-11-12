Aurzen's new Android TV 14 projector has a killer launch price

TL;DR Aurzen is launching its latest digital projector, the EAZZE D1 MAX.

The EAZZE D1 MAX runs Android TV 14 with Google TV and has 1080p, 1000 Lumen output.

Launching at $500, you can already save $150 with a coupon.

Everybody wants to be running the latest Android, packed with all of Google’s latest features and fixes. With phones, while we may not always know exactly when the next big update will land, at least major manufacturers tend to make commitments to deliver a known quantity of them — we can look forward to updates for so many years. But on Android-powered projectors, that upgrade path is far less certain, and if you want to make sure you’re getting a specific Android release, your best bet is to just start with it from the beginning. And that’s exactly what Aurzen is offering with the EAZZE D1 MAX.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Right out of the gate, the Aurzen EAZZE D1 MAX runs Android TV 14. Granted, Android TV 16 is on its way, but even the Google TV Streamer is still on 14, so Aurzen’s in good company there. Beyond just getting that nice Google TV interface, that also means you have access to your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix without any external dongles.

As for the hardware, the EAZZE D1 MAX pairs native 1080p LCD output with 1000 ANSI Lumens brightness, for a picture that should look crisp and bold, even when up against a little ambient lighting. Niceties like auto-keystoning and auto-focus help streamline setup, and dual 10W speakers pump out Dolby Audio.

Sure, you could pay three times as much for a 4K laser projector, but that just emphasizes the low price for admission here: The EAZZE D1 MAX is launching at just $500, and to sweeten the deal even more, you can clip a coupon at Amazon for an additional $150 off (or take $140 off when buying directly from Aurzen). That pushes pricing down into seriously tempting territory, and while we’re likely to see lots of great deals this holiday shopping season, this one might be worth jumping on early.

Follow