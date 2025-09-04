AUKEY's new modular wireless charger is an absolute game changer

The world's first modular true wireless charger, AUKEY MagFusion Ark

TL;DR The AUKEY MagFusion Ark is a modular wireless charging system with a Qi2.2 multi-pad base and detachable spheres.

Each sphere has a 6,700mAh battery, a Qi2.2 charging pad, and a bi-directional 30W USB-C port, making it a portable power bank.

The official launch and pricing are expected in Q1 2026. Multiple base plate and sphere configurations are planned.

If you thought wireless chargers were boring, here’s a new one that is pretty damn interesting. At IFA 2025, AUKEY has unveiled the new MagFusion Ark, a modular wireless charger that leverages Qi2.2 with battery-equipped spheres for the ultimate flexibility.

AUKEY MagFusion Ark features The AUKEY MagFusion Ark comprises a base plate with up to three Qi2.2 charging pads, depending on your chosen configuration. On top of each of these pads sits a detachable sphere with its own Qi2.2 charging pad. Every single one of these Qi2.2 charging pads can deliver up to 25W fast charging to compatible smartphones.

In addition to the charging pad, each of the spheres also houses a cooling fan to achieve the Qi2.2 charging speeds, as well as its own 6,700mAh battery and a bi-directional 30W USB PD 3.0 USB-C port. The battery allows the spheres to work as an independent powerbank when removed from the base plate — and you can either charge wirelessly, or use a cable plugged into the USB-C port to charge your devices that don’t support wireless charging.

Key innovations of the MagFusion Ark

It gets even better: the spheres support pass-through charging. You can charge the sphere either through the base plate or the USB-C port, then charge your smartphone on top of it through the sphere’s Qi2.2 charging pad or the USB-C port, depending on the setup. If that is not enough, you can charge two devices simultaneously through each sphere, going up to 15W wirelessly and 20W through the USB-C port in this configuration.

AUKEY MagFusion Ark pricing and availability While the AUKEY MagFusion Ark is neat, you will have to wait for the full release in Q1 2026 for pricing and availability information. The wireless charger will be available in these configurations: Three-pad base plate with three spheres Two-pad base plate (spheres not included) One-pad base plate (spheres not included) Single spheres sold separately This doesn’t appear to be a “compact” wireless charging solution, but it’s definitely one of the most flexible solutions around. If you live in a large household or shared space, I can see this coming in handy to charge the multitude of devices around the house.

