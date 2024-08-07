August 2024 Android security patch arrives for Pixel phones and the Pixel Tablet

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The August 2024 Pixel security patch has arrived bringing a few bug improvements and device-specific fixes.

The Pixel 5a or higher is eligible, though it has to be running on Android 14. The Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold are also included.

The update should be available now, or you can manually install the factory images or OTA links yourself.

Google has started rolling out the August security update to its Pixel devices, and there are already reports of it hitting users both inside and outside of the states. I can personally confirm the update is rolling out, as my wife’s Pixel 6 received a small 31.22MB update this morning. If you don’t already have a notification telling you there’s an update, you might want to check in System Settings as we had to manually check for an update on the Pixel 6 before it became available.

All Pixel devices running Android 14 are eligible for this update, which includes any phone newer than the Pixel 5a, as well as the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. The latest update not only includes minor bug fixes and improvements across the board, but it also fixes stability issues that occasionally plague Pixel owners when switching from a user without a screen lock to a user with a screen lock.

As to be expected, there were also a few device-specific patches as well: Google has fixed an issue where the screen brightness would flicker under certain conditions for some Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro users.

Google also is introducing general improvements to display performance and stability “in certain conditions” for the Pixel 8.

A small number of Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6a previously had issues where the system would be stuck in a reboot loop after factor reset, so this has also been patched. You can check out the full changelog for the August 2024 patch for more details.

August 2024 Android security patch links Note: These links are for unlocked models only. If you have a carrier-branded Pixel, you will need to visit here for factory images or here for OTA images.

