It's not just you: AT&T had a widespread outage and was down for many users

It seems AT&T was experiencing a widespread outage, with customers across the country not getting a signal. As a result, users were unable to make calls, send messages, or access data. We’re seeing reports on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Reddit and a big spike on DownDetector .

From the user reports, the outage seems to have affected those using eSIMs. Since recent iPhones in the US have been eSIM-only, there is a chance that iPhone users are disproportionately affected. The outage also appears to have been nationwide. Users had been affected for as long as six hours.

Many users are also frustrated by AT&T’s lack of communication regarding the outage, as even stores and customer service were allegedly unaware of the issue. AT&T’s social media handle did not immediately acknowledge the outage, which could be one reason for the frustration.

More recently, though, it seems that the service is coming back online. An AT&T spokesperson gave us the following statement:

We’ve resolved a software issue that disrupted the ability of a limited number of our customers to connect to our wireless network. We apologize for the inconvenience and we appreciate our customers’ patience as we worked to resolve this issue.

Were you affected by the AT&T outage? Let us know in the comments below!