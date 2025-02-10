AT&T is offering top dollar for even damaged trade-ins towards a new iPhone 16

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR AT&T will give you up to $1,000 for trade-ins towards the purchase of a new iPhone 16 model.

The carrier will accept even damaged and non-functional trade-ins (though that can reduce trade-in value)

Even phones as old as the original iPhone are on AT&T’s trade-in list, and can be worth $350.

When you’re shopping for a new smartphone, especially if we’re talking about one of the pricier flagships, you’re definitely going to want to take a moment to investigate all the various carrier promotions available to you, where the big mobile networks tempt you with deep discounts in order to secure your business. Today we’re checking out a particularly generous campaign over at AT&T, netting you up to $1,000 off the purchase of a new iPhone — even if your trade-in is damaged.

Basically, we’re looking at three tiers of trade-ins for shoppers interested in picking up a new iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, or iPhone 16 Pro Max, according to this deal shared by The Mobile Report. The top tier can fetch up to $1,000, which is only valid towards the Pro and Pro Max models. Then we have an $830 and a $350 level, either of which can be put towards any of the iPhone 16 series. Here are the trade-ins AT&T is looking for:

$1,000 trade-in level: Apple iPhone : 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max, 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max,16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max

: 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max, 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max,16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max Samsung Galaxy : S23+, S23 Ultra, ZFold4, Flip5, Z Fold5, S24, S24+, S24 Ultra, Z Flip6, Z Fold6

: S23+, S23 Ultra, ZFold4, Flip5, Z Fold5, S24, S24+, S24 Ultra, Z Flip6, Z Fold6 Google : Pixel 8 Pro, 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold

: Pixel 8 Pro, 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold Other: Moto Razr Plus 2024 5G $850 trade-in level: Apple iPhone : 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max, 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max

: 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max, 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max Samsung Galaxy : Note20 Ultra, Note20 Ultra 5G, S21 Ultra 5G, S22 5G, S22+ 5G, Z Fold3 5G, S22 Ultra 5G, S23, S23 FE, S23+, S23 Ultra, Z Fold 4, Z Flip5, Z Fold5, S24, S24+, S24 Ultra, Z Flip6, Z Fold6

: Note20 Ultra, Note20 Ultra 5G, S21 Ultra 5G, S22 5G, S22+ 5G, Z Fold3 5G, S22 Ultra 5G, S23, S23 FE, S23+, S23 Ultra, Z Fold 4, Z Flip5, Z Fold5, S24, S24+, S24 Ultra, Z Flip6, Z Fold6 Google : Pixel 7 Pro, 8, 8a, 8 Pro, 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold

: Pixel 7 Pro, 8, 8a, 8 Pro, 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold Other: OnePlus 11 5G, Moto Razr 2024, Moto Razr Plus 2024 5G $350 trade-in level: Apple iPhone : iPhone, 3G, 3Gs, 4, 4S, 5, 5c, 5s, 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, SE (1st Gen), 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, iPhone SE (2nd Gen), X, XR, XS, XS Max, iPhone SE (3rd Gen), 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12 Mini

: iPhone, 3G, 3Gs, 4, 4S, 5, 5c, 5s, 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, SE (1st Gen), 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, iPhone SE (2nd Gen), X, XR, XS, XS Max, iPhone SE (3rd Gen), 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12 Mini Samsung Galaxy : A15, A35, A53, A54, S10, S10+, S10 5G, S10e, S10 Lite, Note9, Note10, Note10 5G, Note10 Lite, Note10+, Note10+ 5G, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, S20, S20 5G, S20 FE, S20 FE 5G, S20+, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, Note20, Note20 5G, S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 FE 5G, Z Flip3 5G, ZFold2 5G, Fold, Fold 5G, M52 5G, Z Flip4

: A15, A35, A53, A54, S10, S10+, S10 5G, S10e, S10 Lite, Note9, Note10, Note10 5G, Note10 Lite, Note10+, Note10+ 5G, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, S20, S20 5G, S20 FE, S20 FE 5G, S20+, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, Note20, Note20 5G, S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 FE 5G, Z Flip3 5G, ZFold2 5G, Fold, Fold 5G, M52 5G, Z Flip4 Google : Pixel 4, 4 XL, 4a, 4a 5G, 5, 5a, 6, 6a, 6 Pro, 7, 7a, Pixel Fold

: Pixel 4, 4 XL, 4a, 4a 5G, 5, 5a, 6, 6a, 6 Pro, 7, 7a, Pixel Fold Other: OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro 5G, OnePlus 8 5G, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8T+, One Plus 8, OnePlus 9 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T, Moto razr 5G, ZTE Red Magic 3, Asus Rog Phone3, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Moto edge+ 5G UW, Microsoft Surface Duo, Moto Razr 2023 Now, this wouldn’t be proper trade-in offer without a bunch of red tape, right? Correct you are, and there are two very important considerations here. While those dollar figures represent what you could get for a trade-in, and AT&T will accept damaged phones for this process, damage starts reducing those values quickly.

For instance, a shiny new Pixel 9 Pro XL may be worth $1,000 towards an iPhone 16 Pro Max, but a damaged handset with a broken screen that won’t even turn on is only going to be worth $350. That said, AT&T seems pretty generous with all but the worst damage, and if that Pixel 9 Pro XL with a cracked-to-hell screen at least powers on, the trade-in would still get you $830. On some of the iPhone models we looked at, even a trade-in with a busted screen could qualify for the full $1,000.

If you’re curious what your existing phone might be worth towards a new iPhone, head on over to AT&T’s iPhone 16 listings.

