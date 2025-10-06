AT&T will offer you a new phone every year for three years, but what's the catch?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR AT&T now offers a free phone upgrade every year for three years when you bundle its home internet with wireless service.

The deal includes AT&T Next Up Anytime, 20% off home internet, and up to $800 in switcher credits.

New and existing customers qualify, though existing ones only get the phone upgrade benefit.

As the competition over wireless customers continues to heat up between the big three, we’ve seen T-Mobile begin to outshine its competitors in some ways. To combat this, Verizon and AT&T are both working hard to win new users. To that end, Verizon recently announced a new Switchers promotion, and now AT&T has something new up its sleeve as well: a free smartphone every year for three years. The catch? You’ll need to bundle AT&T home internet with cellular service.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Those who bundle AT&T Fiber or AT&T Internet Air will get AT&T Next Up Anytime for the next three years, so you can upgrade to the latest iPhone, Galaxy, or any eligible device. In addition, you’ll also get 20% off your wireless home internet bill, and for a limited time, you’ll even get up to $800 when you switch to AT&T.

The offer is aimed at both new and existing customers who bundle the two services, though existing customers will only get the three-year phone upgrade part of the promotion. There’s no firm date on how long this promotion lasts, so we’d jump on it sooner rather than later if this at all sounds like your cup of tea.

Follow