Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Mobile

Is AT&T down for you? You're not alone

AT&T is currently experiencing issues.
By

2 hours ago

An AT&amp;T logo sign displayed in a retail space.
Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • AT&T users are reporting that the service is down.
  • It appears the reports began as early as this morning, but now the reports are spiking.

If you’re an AT&T customer and you’re having trouble with the service, you’re not alone. A growing number of users are reporting that the service is experiencing an outage.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?

google preferred source badge light@2xgoogle preferred source badge dark@2x

Over on DownDetector, it appears that reports of an outage started coming in as early as this morning. However, the number never got higher than 600 reports, and it started to dip at around 2:00 PM ET. Now that number has suddenly spiked to around 1,700 and it looks like the number of reports are still climbing.

According to the page, the highest number of reports are coming from cities, like Atlanta, Charlotte, Miami, Dallas, Nashville, and more. We’ll be keeping an eye on the situation as it develops. We’ll update this article when signs are showing that AT&T is back up and running.

Developing…

News
AT&T
Follow

Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.