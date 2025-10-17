Is AT&T down for you? You're not alone

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR AT&T users are reporting that the service is down.

It appears the reports began as early as this morning, but now the reports are spiking.

If you’re an AT&T customer and you’re having trouble with the service, you’re not alone. A growing number of users are reporting that the service is experiencing an outage.

Over on DownDetector, it appears that reports of an outage started coming in as early as this morning. However, the number never got higher than 600 reports, and it started to dip at around 2:00 PM ET. Now that number has suddenly spiked to around 1,700 and it looks like the number of reports are still climbing.

According to the page, the highest number of reports are coming from cities, like Atlanta, Charlotte, Miami, Dallas, Nashville, and more. We’ll be keeping an eye on the situation as it develops. We’ll update this article when signs are showing that AT&T is back up and running.

Developing…

