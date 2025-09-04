Want the Galaxy S25 FE? This $6 monthly AT&T offer is too good to ignore

TL;DR AT&T customers can now order the Galaxy S25 FE.

Anybody on an unlimited plan can get the phone at $5.99 per month, no trade-in required.

The carrier is also offering 50% off Samsung accessories with the purchase of any Samsung connected device.

Samsung said it would introduce the latest member of the Galaxy S25 family today and that’s exactly what it did. The Galaxy S25 FE has officially launched and is up for sale right now, starting at $649. If you’re an AT&T customer, you’ll be able to save some money on the Fan Edition device with the carrier’s new deal.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

If you’re thinking of picking up the Galaxy S25 FE, AT&T is offering the device for $5.99 per month. Anyone on an unlimited plan can hop on this deal for a savings of 66% ($435). No trade-ins are required to take advantage of this offer. According to the fine print, this deal is for the 128GB model, so you’ll be out of luck if you want the higher storage option.

On top of this deal, AT&T has another tempting offer. With the purchase of any Samsung connected device, you’ll be able to take 50% off of Samsung accessories. This includes Samsung tablets, smartwatches, and earbuds. You’ll have plenty of time to choose what you want as this promotion won’t end until October 2, 2025.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Large 120Hz display • Big battery • 50MP camera MSRP: $649.99 Exynos-powered, 6.7-inch Samsung experience The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is the mid-range experience for fans of the S25 series. Powered by an Exynos 2400 processor, this 6.7-inch phone offers better specs than ever in a FE phone, and nearly all of the greatness found in mainline S25 phones. See price at Amazon 128GB

Follow