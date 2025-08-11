Were you an AT&T customer in 2024? You might be owed up to $5,000

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR AT&T will pay $177 million to settle claims over two major 2024 data breaches.

Impacted customers can claim up to $5,000 for documented losses, depending on the breach.

Claims must be filed by November 18.

If you were an AT&T customer caught up in one or both of the carrier’s big 2024 data breaches, you could be eligible for a cash payout. In some cases, it might be thousands of dollars.

As detailed by Top Class Actions, AT&T has agreed to a $177 million settlement to resolve claims it failed to protect sensitive customer data during breaches announced on March 30 and July 12, 2024. While the company hasn’t admitted wrongdoing, it’s setting aside $149 million for the first breach and $28 million for the second.

What you can claim depends on which breach affected you and the type of information that was compromised. If your details were exposed in the March breach, which were said to include names, addresses, social security numbers, account passcodes, and more, you can claim up to $5,000 for documented losses or a tiered cash payment. Tier one payments will be five times larger than tier two.

Those impacted by the July breach, which reportedly involved call metadata such as phone numbers, call counts, durations, and in some cases cell site IDs, can claim up to $2,500 for documented losses or a tier three payment. If you were affected by both breaches, you can claim for each one. Exact payment amounts for tier claims will depend on how many people file.

You’ll need to provide documentation for loss claims and submit your claim by November 18, 2025. The deadline to exclude yourself or object is October 17, 2025, with a final approval hearing set for December 3, 2025.

You can check your eligibility and file a claim through the official settlement site at TelecomDataSettlement.com.

