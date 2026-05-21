AT&T now lets you build your own phone plan, starting at $15 a month

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR AT&T has announced a Build-A-Plan option.

This is a customizable carrier plan starting at $15 per month for unlimited talk/text and 1GB of mobile data.

You can also pay extra to add more mobile and hotspot data for your next billing cycle.

Finding the right cellular plan can be a tough challenge, but what if you could simply create your own plan? Well, AT&T has just announced Build-A-Plan, which it claims is a “fully customizable” wireless plan.

AT&T Build-A-Plan has a base price of $15 per month and comes with unlimited talk, unlimited texting, and 1GB of mobile data. But the carrier will also let you add more mobile data and tethering data to your plan for the next cycle.

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You can pay $5 to get 5GB of data or $10 for 10GB of data. Need unlimited mobile data? Then AT&T says you can pay $20 for unlimited mobile data with standard-definition video streaming. The firm defines SD video streaming speeds as 2Mbps for 5G devices and 1.5Mbps for 4G devices. If you want unlimited mobile data with HD streaming, then you’ll need to pay $35. Need hotspot data? Then the carrier offers 5GB, 25GB, or 50GB of tethering data for $5, $15, and $20, respectively.

There is at least one notable catch with this plan, though, as the carrier says buying extra data will replace your 1GB base allocation rather than add to it. So if you buy 5GB for the next month, you only have 5GB of data instead of 6GB. Furthermore, AT&T won’t cut you off completely if you exceed your monthly data cap, but will throttle your speeds to 128Kbps for the rest of the month. It also goes without saying that any purchased data won’t roll over to the next month.

What do you think of AT&T's Build-A-Plan? 8 votes I definitely like what I see 38 % It could be better 38 % I don't care about this at all 25 %

It’s also worth reiterating that any add-on purchases apply to the next cycle, so you’re presumably stuck at ISDN speeds for the rest of your billing cycle if you exceed your cap. Additionally, this custom plan doesn’t let you add other perks like tablet/watch data. Finally, this deal is restricted to one line per account.

In any event, AT&T’s Build-A-Plan option goes live on May 27 and is only available online. I wish this option were available in-store, though, as it seems like a no-brainer for physical stores. After all, less tech-savvy users are more likely to go into a store in the first place.

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