AT&T just launched a new plan that may be perfect for your parents

AT&T is introducing a new affordable wireless plan to its list of offerings. This particular plan may be just what you’re looking for if you’re 55 or older.

In a new blog post , AT&T announced the launch of a wireless plan called AT&T 55 Plus. For the price of $40 per month, customers who are 55 or older and are on this plan will get unlimited talk, text, and data in and between the US, Canada, and Mexico. This price drops down to $35 per month each if you add a second line.

Additionally, you’ll have access to 10GB of hotspot data and the carrier’s cybersecurity suite (ActiveArmor) to stop spam and scams. This plan is also backed by the company’s guarantee, which will give you a bill credit if you experience a 60-minute or longer wireless outage.

On top of this offer, the company will also soon let you bundle your home internet into the deal. Jenifer Robertson, executive VP and GM of AT&T Mass Markets, states:

This summer, new and existing AT&T wireless customers 55 and over will have the opportunity to bundle two wireless lines with our lightning-fast AT&T Fiber or our flexible AT&T Internet Air—all for under $100

According to the blog, bundling two lines with Internet 300 or Internet Air will cost you $99 per month. However, that’s without taxes and fees included. Regardless, it sounds like a pretty decent deal that you or your parents may want to consider.