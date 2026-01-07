CES 2026 just saw a game-changing 3D printer with multi-material and color abilities

AtomForm

TL;DR AtomForm has unveiled its latest 3D printer, the Palette 300.

This 3D printer features 12 nozzles, allowing it to combine up to 36 colors and 12 materials in a single print.

It also cuts waste by up to 90%, helping to reduce swap times.

The Palette 300 will become available in early Q2 2026, with pre-orders starting in early Q1 2026.

As expected, CES 2026 has been full of unique and interesting product announcements, ranging from a fuzzy emotional support buddy to the world’s first wireless 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos system. One announcement that shouldn’t be overlooked involves a 3D printer that offers something you won’t find on other 3D printers.

Today, AtomForm unveiled the Palette 300, a new personal and professional 3D printer. This 3D printer features 12 intelligent nozzles, multi-material capability, and an automatic nozzle swapping system. What makes the Palette 300 stand out from other 3D printers is its ability to use multiple colors and materials at the same time.

While most 3D printers limit users to using one or two colors at a time, the Palette 300 can use its 12 nozzles to combine up to 36 colors in a single print. The device can also handle up to 12 different materials during the same job. Additionally, AtomForm says that the nozzle swapping system is capable of cutting filament waste by up to 90%, which can result in reduced swap times.

A few other notable features include: Fast print speed: Maximum print speed of 800mm/s and an acceleration of 25,000 mm/s²

Sensors and cameras: Features over 50 smart sensors and four AI-powered cameras to monitor the printing process

Large build volume: 300×300×300mm

Quiet operation and air purifier: Operates at ≤48dB and has a built-in air purifier. AtomForm says that the Palette 300 will go on sale in early Q2 2026. However, the company will open up pre-orders sometime in early Q1 2026 on its Kickstarter page. Those who pre-order will be able to take advantage of an early bird discount.

